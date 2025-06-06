We’re proud to announce our Spring Week Five Athlete of the Week - Addison Claremont from Presque Isle High School!

Addison had a stellar Aroostook County Track and Field Championships, winning three individual events, and finishing first in one team race and second in another.

Let’s give it up for Addison for earning this well-deserved spotlight! He now joins the growing list of spring standouts, including Olivia Edgecomb of Presque Isle, Amelia Matwyko from Houlton, and Cayden Ala from Fort Fairfield, and Isaac Beaulieu from Madawaska — each recognized for their incredible effort and skill this season.

Voting for Week Five ran from June 2 through June 5, and we’re grateful to everyone who cast their vote and helped highlight our local stars.

Keep it locked on 101.9 The Rock for even more local sports updates and upcoming Athlete of the Week announcements. And remember—your nominations and votes shine a well-earned spotlight on the dedication, hustle, and heart of student-athletes across Aroostook County.

Let’s keep cheering them on—on the field, in the gym, and in the community!

Week Six Athlete of the Week nominations are LIVE! Click HERE!to nominate today!

Have a highlight or photos to share of events you've seen? Click HERE and share!