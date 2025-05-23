We are happy to announce that our Spring Week Three Athlete of the Week is Cayden Ala from Fort Fairfield High School! Cayden pitched 8 innings in two appearances, allowing only one run, striking out 18 this past week!

Join us in congratulating Cayden on this well-deserved recognition and being named Athlete of the Week. He joins Olivia Edgecomb of Presque Isle and Amelia Matwyko of Houlton as the Spring season's winners!

Voting took place from May 19th through May 22nd.

Stay tuned to 101.9 The Rock for more updates on local sports and future Athlete of the Week announcements. Remember, your nominations AND votes helps shine a light on the hard work and talent of student-athletes in our community, like Olivia, Amelia, and Cayden!

Week Four Athlete of the Week nominations are live! Click HERE to nominate a student-athlete today!