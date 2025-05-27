101.9 The Rock is thrilled to announce the nominees for the Spring Week Four Athlete of the Week! Each week, we celebrate local student-athletes who have showcased exceptional talent and dedication in their respective sports. We rely on your valuable input to determine the winner, so make your voice heard!

Here are your Spring Week Four nominees:

Reese Doucette - Fort Kent - Combined to hit 5-for-5 with 3 RBI's in two games

Skyla Lewis - Southern Aroostook - Went 3-for-4 with 4 RBI's in a win

Bryce Dillon - Caribou - Pitched 3 innings striking out 7 and went 2-for-4 with 2RBI's in two separate games

Josh Martin - Katahdin - Combined to hit 4-for-6 with 4 RBI's in two games

Isaac Beaulieu - Madawaska - Went 3-for-4 with an RBI and pitched an inning to secure an Owl win

Cast your vote for this week's top performer and show your support for our rising stars. Together, let's celebrate the talent and dedication of our local student-athletes. Your vote can make a difference! Voting will be live NOW through May 29th at 5pm with the winner announced on the Friday morning Sports Report as well as all of Townsquare's three radio stations!

Have a result or photos that you'd like to share with us, drop a line HERE!