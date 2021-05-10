Two New Brunswick Fires; Cosy Cabins & Saint-Basile House Fire

Fire at Cosy Cabins Motel and Campgrounds, Wood stock, New Brunswick

A fire Friday night destroyed a longtime landmark on Lower Main Street in Woodstock.

The River Valley Sun reports the Woodstock Fire Department arrived at Cosy Cabins Motel and Campgrounds to find fire in the basement of the main building, spreading up to the attic.

Woodstock Fire Chief Harold McLellan said the renovated structure presented a challenge for firefighters. Woodstock received mutual aid from Debec and Meductic fire departments. The building was considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Cosy Cabins Motel has not been operating in recent years, except for the campground area along the banks of the St. John River. The building once served as the motel office and over the years has housed various other businesses, including a restaurant.

Get our free mobile app

Saint-Basile House Fire, near Edmunston, New Brunswick

A family of four was displaced by a weekend fire that destroyed a century-old house in Saint-Basile, just east of Edmundston.

Firefighters responded to the blaze on Damase Street around 10:30 Saturday night. CIMT reports a neighbor spotted the flames and after making the call to 911, rushed to the door and smashed it down to rescue the family sleeping inside. Two adults and two young children were in the residence at the time. No one was injured.

Dan Bedell of the Canadian Red Cross said insurance is helping the family with emergency lodging, meals and clothing purchases. Red Cross volunteers are assisting with some other basics.