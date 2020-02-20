The top-seed Southern Aroostook Warriors continued their dominance over the Class D North ranks, cruising past No. 4 Shead to a date in the regional finals on Saturday.

The undefeated Warriors led from start to finish in their semifinal contest against the Tigerettes Thursday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Center on the way to a 68-39 win.

It was a balanced scoring attack with five Warriors in double figures. Freshman Madison Russell led the way with 15 points. Cami Shields, and eighth grader had 12 points. Senior captain Makaelyn Porter, and juniors Paige Vose and Kacy Daggett each had 10 points.

For the Tigerettes, junior Ryleigh Andrews led all scorers with 17.

Shead ends the season at 13-7.

No. 1 Southern Aroostook (20-0) next will play No. 2 Deer Isle-Stonington (18-2) in the Class D North final at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.