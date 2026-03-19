UMPI baseball wrapped up Wednesday by splitting a doubleheader with Keuka College, dropping game one 4-2 before bouncing back with a 17-11 win in game two.

Game one was a low-scoring battle, with Keuka taking a 2-0 lead through three innings before adding two more in the seventh. Matthew Pelletier kept the Owls in it, working 6.1 innings and giving UMPI a chance late.

The Owls finally broke through in the seventh after being held scoreless through the first six innings. Diego Maldonado reached on an error, Mitchell Kley followed with an RBI triple, and Garrett Chadwick added an RBI double to cut the lead to 4-2. That was as close as UMPI would get. Carter Murphy led the Owls at the plate in the opener, going 2-for-2.

Game two was a completely different story.

Keuka scored twice in the first, but UMPI answered in a huge way in the second. Romeo Harris drove in a run, then Maldonado delivered the biggest swing of the day with a grand slam to right, giving the Owls a 5-2 lead.

The offense kept rolling from there. UMPI added five more runs in the third, then kept answering every Keuka push before putting the game away with another big inning in the fifth. Carter Murphy and Mike Langley each had RBI doubles as part of the 17-run outburst.

Maldonado finished with seven RBIs in a monster performance, while Hector Perez scored three times and Harris drove in three. On the mound, Mason Long earned the first win of his college career with 4.2 innings of relief, striking out five.

UMPI is back in action Thursday for another Florida doubleheader against MCLA.