The moment was huge, the stage was bigger, and Valley looked like a champion from the opening tip.

Southern Maine champion Valley used early offense and relentless defense to pull away from Northern Maine champ Wisdom and win the Class S girls state championship, 48-30. Wisdom’s historic season ends 20-2, while Valley finishes 21-1 with the gold.

Valley set the tone immediately. The Lady Cavaliers hit a couple quick buckets and their defense gave Wisdom fits right away, building a 13-3 lead after the first quarter.

Wisdom settled in during the second and started matching Valley basket for basket for stretches, but Valley’s defense stayed sharp and the Cavaliers carried a 26-12 lead into halftime.

The third quarter continued the same theme, Valley pressure on the ball, timely shots on the other end. The Cavaliers pushed the lead to 17 midway through the third and took a 41-24 advantage into the fourth.

Valley never let Wisdom back into it, staying locked in defensively through the final quarter to close out the 48-30 win and claim the state title. Wisdom kept battling to the horn and showed no quit, but Valley’s defense controlled the game throughout.

Ava Lerman led Wisdom with 20 points as the Lady Pioneers close a memorable run at 20-2. Valley was led by Delia Hill with 13 points, with Liana Hartwell adding 10 as the Cavaliers finish 21-1.