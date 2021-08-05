The Sally Stetson Tongren Scholarship Fund has awarded $195,000 to 26 students in Aroostook County. The Maine Community Foundation announced the names of the recipients Wednesday. The money supports senior graduating high school in the County who are going on to post-secondary education.

Renewal recipients are Katelyn Amero, Mapleton; Graham Berry, Ashland; Riley Clough, Fort Fairfield; Danika Deschaine, Van Buren; Olivia Gervais, Frenchville; Keegan Gentle, Benjamin Grant, Grace Johnson and Alexander Wilde, Houlton; Richard Goupille and Joy Wang, Presque Isle; Mandy Li, Kaitlyn Martin and Madison Nadeau, Madawaska; Christina Skidgel, Caribou; and Daniel Wortman, Oxbow.

The first-time Tongren scholarship awardees are Hailee Cunningham, Ashland; Jordan Duplessie, Caribou; Drew Foley, Smyrna Mills; Isaac Lee, Smyrna; Brenna LeVasseur, Fort Fairfield; Carter Quist and Edie Shea, Caribou; Sabra Scott, Houlton; Logan Tapley, Monticello; and Allison Winship, Hodgdon.

The students will be attending University of Maine at Presque Isle, University of Southern Maine, Thomas College, Northern Maine Community College, Husson University, University of Maine Augusta, University of Maine, Maine Maritime Academy, Thomas College, University of New Hampshire, University of Maine at Fort Kent, University of Maine at Farmington, Bowdoin College and Brown University.

You can get applications at and to learn more about MaineCF, go to their homepage at www.mainecf.org. The next deadline is May 15, 2022.

Get our free mobile app

Sally Stetson Tongren was a Houlton native (1936-2014). She gave almost $4.8 million for scholarship funds for students in Aroostook and Washington Counties. Her father, Albert K. Stetson, owned and published the first weekly newspaper in Aroostook County, The Aroostook Pioneer.

The Maine Community Foundation has been giving educational opportunities to students in Maine since 1983, managing more than 650 scholarship funds.

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.