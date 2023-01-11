Thursday’s Presque Isle-MDI Girls Basketball Game Postponed

Because of concerns with the weather, Thursday's (January 12th's) Presque Isle-MDI Girls game has been postponed until Monday, January 23rd.

That means on Monday January 23 the MDI Girls and Boys will host the Wildcats. Games will be

4 p.m. - MDI Girls vs. Presque Isle

5:30 p.m. - MDI Boys vs. Presque Isle.

The Trojans will next be in action on Saturday, January 14th when they travel to Houlton to play the Shiretowners. Both the Boys and Girls games will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device with the Boys playing at 4 p.m. (3:45 pregame) and the Girls game immediately following.