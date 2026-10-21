An eighth-grader provided the biggest moment of Tuesday's County soccer action, helping Madawaska pull out a double-overtime victory over Washburn as the regular season reaches its final day.

Dani Pelletier scored just 57 seconds into the second overtime to give the Lady Owls a 1-0 victory over the Beavers.

Madawaska's boys also picked up a win, defeating Washburn 6-1 behind a pair of goals from Josh Querze.

The two victories came with the regular season winding down and teams preparing for the start of tournament soccer later this week.

Girls Soccer: Pelletier's Double-OT Goal Lifts Madawaska Past Washburn

Madawaska and Washburn needed more than regulation and one overtime period to settle Tuesday's girls soccer matchup.

The two teams remained scoreless through regulation and the first overtime before eighth-grader Dani Pelletier delivered the game-winner just 57 seconds into the second overtime.

The goal gave Madawaska a 1-0 victory in one of the closest games of the final week of the regular season.

For Pelletier, it was a big moment at an important point in the season, providing the Lady Owls with a victory just before the postseason begins.

Boys Soccer: Querze Scores Twice in Madawaska Victory

Madawaska's boys completed the sweep of Washburn with a 6-1 victory.

Josh Querze led the Owls with two goals, while Aiden Gagnon, Oliver Pelkey, Bradley Kennedy and Ashton Guerrette each added one.

Owen Rackliffe scored Washburn's lone goal.

The Owls spread their scoring among five players in another strong offensive showing as the regular season draws to a close.

Soccer Playoffs Are Almost Here

Wednesday, October 21, marks the final countable day of the regular season, and the focus is quickly shifting toward tournament soccer.

For teams across Aroostook County, the next few days will bring the final standings, playoff seedings and tournament matchups.

The first regional preliminary games in eight-player soccer are scheduled for Friday, October 23, with preliminary games in the other classifications following Saturday, October 24.

Regional quarterfinals are scheduled for October 27 and 28.

There are plenty of County teams with reasons to be excited about the postseason.

Presque Isle's girls are looking toward a high seed in Class B North after an impressive regular season, while teams such as Caribou, Fort Kent, Houlton, Central Aroostook, Katahdin, Wisdom, Van Buren, Madawaska and several other County programs will be watching closely as their tournament positions are finalized.

Some teams will have an opportunity to host playoff games, while others will be preparing for road trips with their seasons on the line.

We'll have a closer look at the final standings, County tournament matchups and the games worth watching once the brackets are set.

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