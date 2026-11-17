Some postseason runs are memorable because a team dominates from start to finish. Wisdom's wasn't like that, and that's part of what made this one so much fun to follow.

The Pioneers finished the regular season 11-3 and entered the Eight-Player North tournament as the No. 3 seed. By the time their season was over, they had survived penalty kicks, played one of the wildest regional championship games of the fall and ended a championship drought that stretched back more than four decades.

Wisdom opened tournament play with a 5-0 win over Lee Academy, but things got much more difficult in the semifinal against Calais. James Desjardins scored Wisdom's goal in regulation, and neither team could find enough separation to finish things before penalty kicks.

Preston Lavoie, Sam Paradis, Zeek Cyr and Cayden Hargrove all converted their attempts, and goalkeeper Bentley Nadeau came up with the save Wisdom needed most, stopping Calais' final kick and sending the Pioneers to the Northern Maine championship.

That alone would have made for a pretty memorable tournament game. What happened next somehow topped it.

Wisdom faced an unbeaten PCHS team in the regional final and trailed 1-0 at halftime. Then Hargrove took over.

He scored four times in the second half, helping Wisdom turn that one-goal deficit into a 4-1 lead. For a while, it looked like the Pioneers had finally created enough separation to put the game away.

PCHS wasn't finished.

Three unanswered goals tied the game at 4-4 with 6:29 remaining, and as the final minutes ticked away, it looked like another Wisdom tournament game was headed for overtime.

Then came one more chance.

With just 13 seconds remaining, Hargrove helped create an opportunity for Cyr, who put it away.

Wisdom 5, PCHS 4.

For the first time in 43 years, the Wisdom boys were Northern Maine champions.

The program's previous regional championship came in 1983, when the Pioneers went on to play for a state title. Four decades later, another Wisdom team had finally earned its own chance to play for a Gold Ball.

And the way they got there made it even more memorable.

Four second-half goals from Hargrove. A three-goal lead that disappeared. A tied championship game in the final minute. Then Cyr's winner with 13 seconds left.

The regional title sent Wisdom to the Eight-Player state championship in Presque Isle, giving the Pioneers an opportunity to play for a Gold Ball close to home. Telstar ultimately came away with a 4-1 victory, leaving Wisdom one win short of the finish it wanted.

But that loss doesn't erase what happened along the way.

Wisdom won three very different tournament games. The Pioneers opened with a shutout, survived a penalty-kick semifinal and then ended a 43-year regional championship drought with one of the most dramatic finishes of the fall.

When I look back on their season, that's what stands out.

They kept getting tested, and when it looked like their run might finally be over, they kept finding another way to extend it.

Forty-three years after the last one, Wisdom boys soccer was finally Northern Maine champion again.

That's why the Pioneers are No. 4 in my five moments that defined the fall of 2026.

Tomorrow, the Countdown continues with Number 3!

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