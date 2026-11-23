After spending the last week counting down the five stories that defined the fall, it’s probably time to turn the page.

Basketball season is here.

There are plenty of games on the schedule that could become interesting once we get a few weeks into the season, but there are already a handful that jumped out at me before anybody has played a meaningful minute.

Some are rematches. Some are familiar County matchups. A couple could tell us pretty quickly whether teams that made deep tournament runs last winter are ready to do it again.

So this week’s Five and Five is pretty simple.

These are the five early-season basketball games I’m already circling.

No. 5: Central Aroostook at Hodgdon Boys, December 22

This one might not have the obvious championship-rematch label that a couple of the games higher on this list have, but I think it could tell us quite a bit about Class D.

Central Aroostook has several good early tests before Christmas, while Hodgdon is another program I’m interested to see once games start counting.

By December 22, both teams should have enough basketball behind them that we’ll have a much better idea what each one is.

It’s exactly the kind of game that might look interesting now and feel a whole lot more important by the time we actually get there.

No. 4: Houlton at Presque Isle Girls, December 8

There are certain County matchups I’m probably always going to pay attention to, and Houlton against Presque Isle is one of them.

The girls get the first meeting this winter on December 8 in Presque Isle, and it comes early enough that both teams will still be figuring out exactly what they have.

That’s part of what makes early December fun.

Nobody has everything solved yet. Roles are still being established, rotations are still changing and sometimes one good matchup gives us the first real clue about what a team might become.

For two programs that see plenty of each other, this feels like a good early measuring stick.

No. 3: Fort Fairfield at Madawaska Boys, December 22

There’s already a little unfinished business attached to this one.

Fort Fairfield and Madawaska split their two regular-season meetings last winter before meeting again at the Cross Insurance Center.

That third meeting went to Madawaska, which beat Fort Fairfield 51-38 in the Class D North semifinals before eventually reaching the regional championship game.

Now they get another look at each other before Christmas. Obviously, December basketball isn’t February basketball, but when two teams already have that kind of recent tournament history, I’m paying attention.

No. 2: Katahdin Girls at Wisdom, December 16

We don’t have to go very far back to find the reason this one is circled.

The last time Katahdin and Wisdom met with something big on the line, it was for the Class S North championship.

Wisdom went on to finish 20-2 and play for a Gold Ball, while Katahdin put together a tournament run of its own to reach that regional final.

Now they meet again on December 16 in St. Agatha.

It’s very early in the season, and both teams will look different from the ones we saw in Bangor last February. That’s exactly why I want to see it.

For two programs that were still playing when most teams had gone home last winter, we’re going to get a pretty early indication of what the next chapter looks like.

No. 1: Fort Kent Boys at Caribou, December 9

There really wasn’t much debate about the top one.

Caribou beat Fort Kent twice during the regular season last winter.

Then they met one more time.

With the Class C North championship on the line, Fort Kent stunned the Vikings 48-47 on Aden Jeffers’ buzzer-beater and went on to finish the run with a Gold Ball.

Now the first meeting since that game comes December 9 in Caribou.

It’s still only December. Nobody is winning a regional championship that night, and whatever happens isn’t going to decide how either season ends.

But come on. The defending state champions walking into the gym of the team they beat by one point at the buzzer for the Northern Maine championship?

Yeah, I’m circling that one.

Basketball Is Here

That’s the fun part of looking through the schedule before the season begins.

Some of these games will end up being every bit as good as they look right now. Others might lead us toward stories we haven’t even thought about yet, and there will absolutely be games that aren’t anywhere near this list today that become huge by January.

For now, though, these are my five.