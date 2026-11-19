By the time championship season rolled around, it was already pretty clear Pierce Gorneault was having a special fall.

Then came the Festival of Champions.

The Caribou sophomore finished seventh against one of the biggest and strongest fields he would see all season.

After that, nobody in Maine beat him again.

Gorneault won his next four races, taking Pendales, the PVC championship, the Class B North championship and finally the Class B state title.

That finish to the season puts Pierce at No. 2 in my five moments that defined the fall.

The streak started October 10 at Pendales, where Gorneault got back into the win column. A week later came the PVC Championships in Old Town, and that’s where the championship run really started to take shape.

Pierce won the Large School boys race in 16:26.22, more than a minute ahead of second place, and helped Caribou edge John Bapst for the team championship.

One week later, the Vikings headed to Belfast for the Class B North meet.

Pierce was even faster.

He crossed the finish line in 16:01.03 to win the individual Northern Maine championship, and Caribou added another title as a team.

At that point, Gorneault had won three straight races and had the PVC and regional championships checked off.

There was one big one left.

Finishing It at States

The Class B state championship was held at Cony High School in Augusta, and Pierce finished his run through Maine exactly the way he had spent the previous three weeks.

Out front.

He covered the 5K course in 16:26.85, finishing nearly 10 seconds ahead of Yarmouth’s Jackie Chalmers to become the Class B state champion.

Four straight races. Four wins. And the last three came with championships attached.

For me, there was also a pretty cool piece of history that came with it.

Thirty years earlier, Pierce’s father, PJ Gorneault, won a Maine state cross country championship of his own. This time PJ was there coaching his son as another Gorneault crossed the finish line as a state champion.

That’s a pretty special full-circle moment to have attached to an already remarkable season.

A Big Fall for Caribou

Pierce was the headline, but there was a lot more happening around him.

Caribou’s boys won both the PVC and Class B North team championships before finishing third at the state meet.

The girls had plenty to celebrate too. Emma Graves won the Class B North championship and then finished as the Class B state runner-up.

Caribou also left the state meet with both the boys and girls Class B Sportsmanship Awards.

So while Pierce put together one of the best individual seasons we saw anywhere in the County, it came during a pretty impressive fall for the entire Caribou cross country program.

His state championship also earned him a chance to compete at the New England Championships in Belfast, where he lined up against some of the best runners from across the region.

Cross country doesn’t always give you the kind of obvious dramatic moment you get from a last-second goal or a championship game. Sometimes the story builds a little differently. And he did it all as a sophomore.

That’s one heck of a fall, and it’s why Pierce Gorneault’s championship season is No. 2 in my five moments that defined the fall of 2026.

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