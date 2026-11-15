The fall sports season is barely in the rearview mirror, and Aroostook County athletes are already making their presence felt as winter sports get underway.

It was a busy weekend for local athletes, with the Maine Soccer Coaches Senior Bowl taking place at Thomas College in Waterville and Basketball Maine hosting its All-Star Showcase Weekend in Portland.

The events brought together athletes from across the state, giving them an opportunity to compete alongside some of Maine's top players and represent their schools on a bigger stage.

Seventeen County basketball players were among those selected for the showcase, representing nine schools. Madawaska's Quinn Pelletier delivered one of the weekend's highlights, scoring 20 points and earning Game MVP honors.

North Boys Pick Up Soccer Senior Bowl Victory

The Maine Soccer Coaches Senior Bowl brought together senior standouts from across the state Sunday at Thomas College.

In the Class C/D/S boys matchup, the North defeated the South 4-2.

The South came away with victories in the remaining regional all-star games, including the Class A/B boys, Class A/B girls and Class C/D/S girls contests.

For those selected, the event offered one final opportunity to compete following the conclusion of the fall soccer season.

The games came just over a week after five St. John Valley teams competed for state championships, including Wisdom's girls, who captured the program's first state soccer title.

Basketball Maine Showcase Features 17 County Athletes

Basketball Maine's All-Star Showcase Weekend, held November 14-15 in Portland, brought together players from across the state for North versus South competition.

Aroostook County had representatives in five basketball divisions, along with a selection to the ninth-grade girls showcase.

Here's how the County was represented.

Class B Boys: Two Presque Isle Wildcats Selected

Presque Isle's Bodey McPherson and Cruze Casavant earned selections to the Class B North boys roster.

The Wildcats joined players from Erskine Academy, Ellsworth, Mount Desert Island, John Bapst, Gardiner, Cony and Belfast.

For both players, the showcase offered an opportunity to compete alongside athletes they would ordinarily face during the high school basketball season.

Class B Girls: North Defeats South

The Class B North girls earned a 72-51 victory over the South.

No County athletes have been identified on the Class B girls roster in the information available for this report.

Class C Boys: Fort Kent Sends Two Representatives

Fort Kent's Aden Jeffers and Jaden Jeffers were selected to the Class C North boys roster.

The Warriors were joined by players from Calais, Foxcroft Academy, Mattanawcook, George Stevens Academy, Washington Academy, Orono and MCI.

The South came away with an 86-79 victory in one of the weekend's closer matchups.

Class C Girls: Caribou's Lilly Bell Represents the North

Caribou's Lilly Bell, Peyton West, Quinn Corrigan, Anna Griffeth and Houlton's Ava Ezell were among the athletes selected for the Class C North girls team.

The South defeated the North 82-59 in the showcase matchup.

Their selections added two other County schools to the weekend's list of basketball representatives as the Vikings and the Shires prepare for the upcoming winter season.

Class D/S Boys: Quinn Pelletier Earns Game MVP Honors

Madawaska's Quinn Pelletier turned in one of the weekend's standout performances, scoring 20 points and earning Game MVP honors in the Class D/S boys contest.

Pelletier helped lead the North to a convincing 98-53 victory over the South.

Two other County athletes joined him on the North roster.

Mason Pelletier of Easton and Cyran Ciarleglio of Hodgdon were also selected to represent Northern Maine.

The North's 45-point victory was the largest winning margin among the five showcase results provided.

Class D/S Girls: Wisdom, Katahdin, and Central Aroostook Represented

Four County athletes were selected to the Class D/S North girls squad.

Madisyn Cyr and Peyton Roy of Wisdom, along with Polly Cullen of Katahdin and Lilly Burtt of Central Aroostook, represented Northern Maine in the matchup.

The South earned a 60-51 victory.

For Cyr, the showcase came just over a week after helping Wisdom's girls soccer team capture the program's first state championship.

The selections gave all four athletes an opportunity to compete against players from across Maine ahead of the winter season.

Ninth-Grade Girls: Caribou's Anna Griffith Selected

Caribou also had a representative among the younger athletes participating in the showcase weekend.

Anna Griffith was selected to the ninth-grade North girls roster, joining players from Gardiner, Skowhegan, Mount Blue, Oceanside, Kents Hill and Hermon.

Her selection gave Caribou two athletes recognized across the weekend's showcase rosters.

Basketball Maine Showcase Results

Class B Girls: North 72, South 51

Class C Boys: South 86, North 79

Class C Girls: South 82, North 59

Class D/S Boys: North 98, South 53

Class D/S Girls: South 60, North 51

County Basketball Showcase Selections

Class B Boys

Bodey McPherson, Presque Isle

Cruze Casavant, Presque Isle

Class C Boys

Aden Jeffers, Fort Kent

Jaden Jeffers, Fort Kent

Class C Girls

Ava Ezell, Houlton

Peyton West, Caribou

Lilly Bell, Caribou

Quinn Corrigan, Caribou

Anna Griffeth, Caribou

Class D/S Boys

Quinn Pelletier, Madawaska

Mason Pelletier, Easton

Cyran Ciarleglio, Hodgdon

Class D/S Girls

Madisyn Cyr, Wisdom

Peyton Roy, Wisdom

Polly Cullen, Katahdin

Lilly Burtt, Central Aroostook

Ninth-Grade Girls

Anna Griffeth, Caribou

One Season Ends, Another Begins

For County sports fans, the weekend marked the first real transition between fall and winter athletics.

The soccer Senior Bowl gave graduating players one more opportunity to compete, while Basketball Maine's showcase offered an early look at athletes preparing for the upcoming winter season.

And with practices getting underway across Aroostook County, it won't be long before the attention turns to basketball courts, wrestling mats and indoor tracks.

Congratulations to all the County athletes selected to represent their schools and Northern Maine over the weekend.

The fall season may be wrapping up, but another busy winter of County sports is just around the corner.

📣 Help us cover more County athletes!

If you’re a coach, parent, player or fan, sending along a final score is always appreciated, but adding scorers, assists, saves, race times, golf scores and other standout stats makes an even bigger difference.

The more information that gets shared, the better we can make the daily recaps and the more performances we can consider each week for Athlete of the Week. Please feel free to send results and stats our way after games and meets, and pass the word along to your teams! You can send them by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!

Athletes of the Fall voting is live, until Thursday 11 p.m. , you can vote for your favorite student-athletes at the link below: