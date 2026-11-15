Before I start counting down the five stories that defined the fall sports season, there is one more piece of the season that deserves some attention.

Actually, quite a bit of it.

Over the last couple of weeks, postseason honors have started rolling in for athletes from across Aroostook County. Soccer players have been recognized for everything from performance and sportsmanship to regional all-star selections. Cross country runners have landed on all-conference teams after championship seasons of their own.

So before the Five and Five countdown begins Monday, this is my honorable mention.

Not one game. Not one athlete.

This one belongs to all of the County athletes who earned recognition for the seasons they put together.

Butch Shaw Awards Recognize More Than the Scoreboard

We'll start with an honor that has meant something in Aroostook County soccer for 40 years.

Ten County soccer players received the 2026 Butch Shaw Awards, presented by the Northern Maine Board of Approved Soccer Officials to players who exemplify sportsmanship and respect along with their play on the field.

The girls recipients were Lilly Burtt of Central Aroostook, Madisyn Cyr and Emma Soucy of Wisdom, Reece Doucette of Fort Kent and Ava Ezell of Houlton.

On the boys side, Dominic Cyr of Fort Kent, Bodey McPherson of Presque Isle, Drew Lamoreau of Easton, Levi Cole of Fort Fairfield and Cooper Willard of Houlton received the honor.

The award has always been about something bigger than statistics.

It was established in memory of Clyde "Butch" Shaw, and the qualities attached to his name still matter four decades later: competing hard, respecting the game and representing your school the right way.

County Runners Fill the PVC Cross Country Teams

Cross country produced some of the best County performances of the entire fall, so it probably shouldn't be surprising to see local runners all over the PVC postseason teams.

On the Large School girls First Team, Emma Graves and Jenna Strid of Caribou joined Lillian Johnson and Aleah Rideout of Presque Isle.

The Second Team included Isabella Albert of Caribou and Marie Johnston and Taylor York of Presque Isle, while Abra Connell of Presque Isle earned honorable mention.

Graves was also named the PVC Large School Girls Runner of the Year, while Caribou's Thomas Beckham earned Coach of the Year honors.

The Large School boys selections included Paxton Darrell of Presque Isle and Peyton Gorneault and Tewolde Stewart of Caribou on the First Team.

Jeremy Charette and Geonni Guevara of Presque Isle made the Second Team, with Isaac Brissette and Xander Jamieson of Caribou and Henry Clayton and Connor Miele of Presque Isle earning honorable mention.

State champion Pierce Gorneault of Caribou was named Large School Boys Runner of the Year, Presque Isle's Dylan Marrero earned Coach of the Year, and Houlton/GHCA's Nathan Brady received the Boys PVC Inspirational Award.

The Small School teams had plenty of Houlton/GHCA representation as well.

Brayden Drake, Wyatt Quint, Logan Witmer and Malachi Witmer all landed on the boys First Team. Brady was named to the Second Team and Stephen Cormier earned honorable mention.

Malachi Witmer was named PVC Small School Boys Runner of the Year, with Houlton/GHCA's Chris Rines earning Coach of the Year.

On the girls side, Charlotte Estabrook of Houlton/GHCA received Small School honorable mention.

That's a lot of County names, and it follows a season that included conference titles, regional championships, a state championship and a state runner-up finish.

Presque Isle and Caribou Lead the County's Class B Soccer Honors

The Class B PVC soccer teams brought another long list of County selections.

For the boys, Caribou's Declan Miller joined Jackson Greaves, Trenton Mastro and Bodey McPherson of Presque Isle on the First Team.

The Second Team included Louie Hebert and Carter St. Peter of Caribou, along with Pruet Dionne of Presque Isle.

On the girls side, Peyton Boinske and Hailey Plant of Presque Isle were First Team selections.

Quinn Corrigan and Lilly Bell of Caribou and Emily Collins of Presque Isle earned Second Team honors.

It was another reminder of how much County talent was competing in Class B this fall, including a Presque Isle girls team that reached the Northern Maine championship game.

More County Honors in Class C and Eight-Player Soccer

Fort Kent and Houlton also had plenty of names on the PVC's Class C, Class D and Eight-Player postseason lists.

For the Class C boys, Dominic Cyr, Finley Marquis and Kyle Paradis of Fort Kent earned First Team recognition, with Caleb Saucier receiving honorable mention.

The combined Class C/D girls First Team included Ava Ezell and Raina Ezell of Houlton, along with Reese Doucette and Tilly Daigle of Fort Kent.

Reagan Wright of Houlton and Laney Caron and Avery Werntgen of Fort Kent landed on the Second Team.

Ava Ezell was named Class C/D Girls Player of the Year, while Fort Kent's Mindy Forino earned Coach of the Year honors.

In Eight-Player boys soccer, Cooper Willard of Houlton earned First Team honors and Carter Smith was named to the Third Team. Houlton's Michael Zykowski was selected as Coach of the Year.

The Spirit of the Game selections also included County athletes, with Dominic Cyr and Kiley Marquis of Fort Kent and Cameron Smith and Allie Worthley of Houlton among those recognized.

Forty-Seven County Players Earn Regional All-Star Recognition

Then came another major round of soccer honors.

The Maine Soccer Coaches Association released its 2026 Regional All-Star teams, and 47 Aroostook County players were selected across the boys and girls divisions.

On the girls side, the Northern Class B team included Peyton Boinske and Hailey Plant of Presque Isle.

Class C included Laney Caron, Reese Doucette and Avery Werntgen of Fort Kent, along with Ava Ezell and Morgan Quirk of Houlton/GHCA.

The Class D selections included Addison Labelle and Sadie Trams of Ashland; Lilly Burtt and Charlie Pierce of Central Aroostook; Adrianna Bridges of Fort Fairfield; Norah Carter and Ivy Schmeling of Madawaska; and Emily Lapierre of Van Buren.

Eight-Player girls selections included Joey Richardson of Katahdin and Ellie Cyr, Madisyn Cyr and Emma Soucy of Wisdom.

The boys list was just as deep.

In Class B, Jackson Greaves and Bodey McPherson of Presque Isle earned regional honors.

Class C included Dominic Cyr, Finley Marquis, Caleb Pelletier and Caleb Saucier of Fort Kent.

Class D produced the longest County list: Mitchell Burtt and Will Whited of Central Aroostook; Drew Lamoreau, Mason Pelletier and Aaden Tibbetts of Easton; Levi Cole and Lucas Cormier of Fort Fairfield; Gabriel Dasilva-Nunez, Jacob Tuttle and Wyatt Oliver of Hodgdon; Aiden Gagnon, Owen Gagnon, Ashton Guerrette and Josh Querze of Madawaska; Easton Allen of MSSM; and Brayden Barnard of Washburn.

The Eight-Player boys team included Carter Smith and Cooper Willard of Houlton/GHCA, Conor Schmidt of Katahdin, and James Desjardins, Cayden Hartsgrove and Preston Lavoie of Wisdom.

For the seniors on those regional teams, there's one more opportunity to put on the uniform. They're invited to participate in the Senior Game Sunday, November 15, at Thomas College.

Before We Count Down the Five

There are plenty of championship moments coming over the next five days.

But I didn't want to start the countdown without recognizing just how many County athletes put together seasons worthy of recognition outside their own schools and communities.

Some won championships.

Some put up huge numbers.

Some were asked to anchor a defense, control the midfield, make the save or get their team through five kilometers as quickly as they possibly could.

Others were recognized because of how they carried themselves while doing it.

They all became part of what made the fall of 2026 such a memorable season to cover.

So this is where the season-ending Five and Five begins.

Honorable Mention: The athletes who represented Aroostook County on postseason honor rolls across Maine.

Starting Monday, we'll begin counting down the five stories that defined the fall.

Five days.

Five stories.

And on Friday, we'll get to No. 1, and announce our Athletes of the Fall!

📣 Help us cover more County athletes!

If you’re a coach, parent, player or fan, sending along a final score is always appreciated, but adding scorers, assists, saves, race times, golf scores and other standout stats makes an even bigger difference.

The more information that gets shared, the better we can make the daily recaps and the more performances we can consider each week for Athlete of the Week. Please feel free to send results and stats our way after games and meets, and pass the word along to your teams! You can send them by clicking [HERE] or [HERE]!

Athletes of the Fall voting is live, until Thursday 11 p.m. , you can vote for your favorite student-athletes at the link below: