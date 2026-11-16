Winning once is hard.

Doing it again is harder.

Getting back to the same championship game four years in a row starts to say something about a program.

That’s where we begin the season-ending Five and Five countdown.

At No. 5, the Fort Kent girls soccer team once again found itself exactly where it has spent a lot of November lately: playing for Northern Maine and then playing for a Gold Ball.

Another Fall Near the Top

Fort Kent came into the season with plenty of expectations, and the Lady Warriors never really went away.

They worked their way through the regular season and entered the Class C North championship at 14-1-2, setting up another meeting with Orono.

By that point, Fort Kent had already beaten the Red Riots twice during the regular season.

Doing it a third time, with a Northern Maine championship on the line, was another matter.

The Lady Warriors didn't leave much doubt.

Senior Reese Doucette opened the scoring on a penalty kick in the first half. Freshman Hayden Plourde doubled the lead about 12 minutes later, and Doucette added another before halftime.

Fort Kent's defense took care of the rest.

The Warriors shut out Orono 3-0 and walked away with another Class C North championship.

Four Years, Four Northern Maine Championships

That's the number that really stands out.

Four.

Four consecutive regional championships.

Four consecutive trips to the Class C state championship game.

And five state-final appearances over the last seven seasons.

High school sports aren't supposed to make that kind of consistency easy.

Players graduate. Roles change. Younger athletes are asked to step into bigger spots. Every new season brings another group of teams trying to knock you off.

Fort Kent has continued to find a way through all of it.

This year's group had experienced seniors like Doucette and Avery Werntgen, younger players such as Plourde and Laney Caron stepping into important roles, and another defense that proved difficult to break down when the games mattered most.

The names might change from one season to the next.

The results haven't changed very much.

One More Trip to the State Final

The regional championship earned Fort Kent another matchup with Maranacook, the same program that defeated the Warriors in the 2025 state championship.

Maranacook struck early in Lewiston and eventually won 2-0, ending Fort Kent's season at 14-2-2. Evelyn Stevenson scored both goals for the Black Bears.

It wasn't the ending Fort Kent wanted. But a state-final loss shouldn't erase what it took to get there.

The Warriors finished as Northern Maine champions and state runners-up for another year, continuing a run that has made them one of the most consistent soccer programs in this part of the state.

And that's why they belong in this countdown.

More Than One Great Season

When I started putting together the five stories that defined this fall, I didn't want this list to simply become five championship-game results.

The whole season had to matter.

Fort Kent's story is about what happens when excellence stops being a one-year accomplishment and becomes an expectation. Another group of players leaving its own mark on a run that started before some of them ever stepped onto the varsity field.

That's not easy to do.

And it earns the Fort Kent Lady Warriors the No. 5 spot in my five stories that defined the fall of 2026.

Tomorrow, the countdown continues with No. 4.

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