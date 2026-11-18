There are some weeks during a season when it feels like everything is happening at once.

Regional championship week was definitely one of those.

For two straight days, Aroostook County teams seemed to be everywhere. By the time it was over, eight different County teams had played in seven regional championship games, five had won, and five were still playing when state championship Saturday arrived.

That’s a pretty good reason for this one to land at No. 3 in my five stories that defined the fall.

It started Tuesday with Fort Kent and Wisdom.

Both schools sent their boys and girls teams into regional finals, and all four came home as Northern Maine champions.

Fort Kent’s girls beat Orono 3-0 to win their fourth straight Class C North title. The Fort Kent boys needed overtime against top-seeded Orono, with Dominic Cyr scoring the tying goal and then converting the game-winner just 36 seconds into overtime.

Wisdom had its own championship double.

The girls beat Dexter 3-1 behind three goals from Ellie Cyr, while the boys somehow found a way through one of the craziest games of the fall.

Cayden Hargrove scored four times in the second half against Piscataquis, Wisdom built a 4-1 lead, watched it disappear, and then Zeek Cyr scored with 13 seconds left to win it 5-4.

So by the end of Tuesday, Fort Kent and Wisdom had gone four-for-four in regional championship games.

And there was still another full day to go.

Wednesday brought three more regional finals involving four County teams.

Presque Isle’s girls reached the Class B North championship before falling to John Bapst. Fort Fairfield’s girls made it to the Class D North final before their run ended against Penobscot Valley.

Then Madawaska and Fort Fairfield met for the Class D North boys title, which meant the County was guaranteed one more regional champion either way.

Madawaska won that one 2-0, giving Aroostook County its fifth Northern Maine soccer championship in two days.

That’s when the numbers really started to stand out.

Eight County teams had reached regional championship games. Seven regional finals had at least one County team involved. Five championships came home, and five teams were headed to state championship games on the same Saturday.

Fort Kent sent both its boys and girls.

Wisdom sent both its boys and girls.

Madawaska sent its boys.

For one Saturday, five Aroostook County teams had a chance to bring home a Gold Ball.

Four finished as state runners-up, and one finished the job.

We’ll get to that one later in the countdown.

But what I’ll remember most about that week is just how much County soccer was represented when the season got down to its biggest games.

Presque Isle was there. Fort Fairfield was there. Madawaska was there. Fort Kent and Wisdom each had both teams still alive deep into the tournament.

For a couple of days, it really did feel like almost every regional championship had an Aroostook County team in the middle of it.

Eight teams. Seven regional finals. Five Northern Maine championships. Five chances at a Gold Ball.

That’s why this week of County soccer is No. 3 in my five moments that defined the fall of 2026.

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