There really wasn’t much debate for me about what belonged at No. 1.

Wisdom had been here before.

The Lady Pioneers had reached the state championship three previous times, including 2025, when Bangor Christian beat them 3-0.

Then Bangor Christian beat Wisdom twice more during the 2026 regular season. Those were Wisdom’s only two losses all year So when the two teams met again in the state championship, there really couldn’t have been a more fitting way for Wisdom to finally finish the job.

One More Shot

Wisdom came into the state final at 15-2 after scoring goals at an incredible pace all season.

The Lady Pioneers finished the year with 102 goals, but Bangor Christian had been the one team they hadn’t figured out.

For a while, it looked like that might continue.

Bangor Christian led 1-0 at halftime in Presque Isle, leaving Wisdom 30 minutes away from another state-final disappointment.

Then the game changed.

Emma Soucy tied it in the second half, and Ellie Cyr scored twice late to give Wisdom a 3-1 lead.

When Cyr’s second goal went in with just 1:13 remaining, the Gold Ball was finally within reach.

Mikayl Michaud finished with eight saves, and Wisdom walked away with the first girls soccer state championship in school history.

A Long Wait Ends

That championship carried a little more history with it, too.

Wisdom’s girls had not won a state championship in any sport since the girls basketball team brought home the Class D Gold Ball in 1998.

Twenty-eight years later, another Wisdom girls team finally did it.

It was also the fourth state-final appearance for the girls soccer program, following trips in 1997, 2021 and 2025.

The fourth time was the one that ended with the Gold Ball. Wisdom finished 16-2, scored 102 goals and won four straight tournament games to close the season. And after losing three straight meetings with Bangor Christian going back to the 2025 state final, Wisdom finally beat them when there was no next game left.

That’s about as good an ending as you can ask for.

Family, Then Champions

Wisdom High School was named such in 1965. Sixty-one years later, the girls soccer program finally had its first Gold Ball.

And after hearing “1, 2, 3, family” at ever Wisdom game the better part of a year and a half, this group gets to add one more word to it.

Champions.

That’s why Wisdom girls soccer is No. 1 in my five moments that defined the fall of 2026.