Shutouts were the story of the day Tuesday as several Aroostook County girls soccer teams turned in impressive defensive performances.

Presque Isle, Katahdin and Central Aroostook each earned 4-0 victories, while Wisdom piled up 12 goals in another shutout win. On the boys side, Katahdin picked up another close victory over Ashland, while Wisdom also kept a clean sheet.

Here is a look at Tuesday's County soccer action.

Girls Soccer

Presque Isle 4, Orono 0

Presque Isle put together a complete performance on the road, shutting out Orono 4-0.

Peyton Boinske led the Lady Wildcats with two goals, while Carrlyn Buck and Kaelyn Gogain each added a goal.

Emily Collins finished with two assists, and Buck added a helper to go along with her goal.

Sammi Argraves recorded the shutout in net, her fourth clean sheet of the season.

Katahdin 4, Piscataquis Community 0

Katahdin continued its strong stretch with a 4-0 shutout victory over Piscataquis Community.

Mia McNally finished with two goals and an assist for the Lady Cougars, while Joey Richardson scored twice.

Elizabeth Lane recorded two assists, and Alaina Rodgerson added another helper in the victory.

Central Aroostook 4, Ashland 0

Central Aroostook earned another County victory with a 4-0 shutout of Ashland.

Stevi Pierce led the Lady Panthers with two goals. Lilly Burtt and Piper Woollard also found the back of the net for Central Aroostook.

Wisdom 12, East Grand 0

Wisdom's offense continued to roll Tuesday as the Lady Pioneers earned a 12-0 victory over East Grand.

Boys Soccer

Katahdin 2, Ashland 1

Katahdin came away with another close victory over Ashland, earning a 2-1 road win.

Conor Schmidt accounted for both Katahdin goals, while Gage Phillips made eight saves in net to help secure the victory.

Carson Howes split time between the field and goal for Ashland. Howes scored the Hornets' lone goal and also made five saves in net.

Cole Soucy added four saves for Ashland.

Wisdom 6, East Grand 0

Wisdom completed a soccer sweep of East Grand with a 6-0 boys victory.

Combined with the Wisdom girls' 12-0 win, the two Pioneer teams scored 18 goals while allowing none on Tuesday.

Today's County Schedule

Wednesday, October 7

Girls Soccer

Washburn at Southern Aroostook, 4 p.m.

Madawaska at MSSM, 5 p.m.

Mattanawcook Academy at Houlton, 6 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Washburn at Southern Aroostook, 4 p.m.

Madawaska at MSSM, 7 p.m.

Fort Kent at Caribou, 7 p.m.

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