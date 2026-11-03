Four teams. Two schools. One chance to move on to the state championships.

Tuesday could be one of the biggest days of the fall sports season for Fort Kent and Wisdom, with both schools sending their boys and girls soccer teams into Northern Maine regional championship games.

Fort Kent will take over Hampden Academy for the Class C North championships, with both Warrior teams facing Orono.

Meanwhile, Wisdom will head to Brewer High School, where the Pioneers will compete for both Eight-Player North titles against Penobscot Christian and Dexter.

Four championship games, four County teams, and a whole lot on the line.

Here's a look at Tuesday's matchups and how each team got here.

Class C North: Fort Kent Looks for a Championship Sweep

Boys: Fort Kent vs. Orono — 4 p.m.

Location: Hampden Academy

Fort Kent's boys had to survive one of the most dramatic finishes of the semifinal round to earn their place in Tuesday's championship.

The third-seeded Warriors traveled to George Stevens Academy on Saturday and battled the second-seeded Eagles through regulation and overtime.

James Wilson scored Fort Kent's regulation goal, with Dominic Cyr picking up the assist.

With the game tied 1-1 after overtime, the teams headed to penalty kicks.

Fort Kent came through with a 4-2 advantage in the shootout, with Wyatt Daigle delivering the decisive kick to send the Warriors into the regional final.

Now comes another challenge.

Fort Kent enters Tuesday at 9-6-1 and will face an Orono team that has put together an impressive 14-1-1 season.

The Red Riots are the top seed in Class C North, and the Warriors will have to find a way past them to bring home the regional championship.

Fort Kent has already shown it can handle the pressure of a close tournament game.

Tuesday, the stakes get even bigger.

Girls: Fort Kent vs. Orono — 6:30 p.m.

Location: Hampden Academy

A few hours after the boys take the field, Fort Kent's girls will get their opportunity to bring a Class C North championship back to the St. John Valley.

The top-seeded Lady Warriors enter Tuesday at 14-1-2 after a convincing 5-0 semifinal victory over Houlton.

That game was scoreless until the 50th minute, when Reece Doucette converted a penalty kick to put Fort Kent in front.

From there, the Lady Warriors took control.

Doucette finished with two goals, Hannah Plourde added two more, and Avery Werntgen also found the back of the net.

Now Fort Kent will face second-seeded Orono, which enters the championship at 11-4-1.

The Red Riots advanced by surviving a penalty-kick decision against Winslow in the semifinals.

For Fort Kent, it's an opportunity to finish a strong Northern Maine tournament run with a regional championship.

And there's something special about Tuesday's schedule.

Both Fort Kent teams will face the same opponent, on the same field, with Northern Maine titles on the line.

The Warriors could make it a memorable evening for their school and community.

Eight-Player North: Wisdom Has Two Championship Opportunities

Boys: Wisdom vs. Penobscot Christian — 4 p.m.

Location: Brewer High School

Wisdom's boys are coming off a semifinal that won't soon be forgotten.

The third-seeded Pioneers traveled to Calais on Friday and survived a dramatic penalty-kick finish to earn their spot in the Eight-Player North championship.

James Desjardins scored Wisdom's regulation goal before the game eventually went to a shootout.

Preston Lavoie, Sam Paradis, Zeek Cyr and Cayden Hargrove converted penalty kicks for Wisdom.

Then goalkeeper Bentley Nadeau came up with the save that mattered most, stopping Calais' final attempt to secure the victory.

The Pioneers enter Tuesday at 13-3, with a much different kind of challenge waiting.

Penobscot Christian comes in undefeated at 16-0.

PCHS advanced with a 3-0 semifinal victory over Houlton and will be looking to finish its Northern Maine tournament run with another win.

But Wisdom has already shown it can find a way through difficult tournament matchups.

The Pioneers have scoring options, tournament experience and a goalkeeper who just delivered one of the biggest saves of their season.

Now they'll need another complete performance to get past the undefeated Patriots.

Girls: Wisdom vs. Dexter — 6 p.m.

Location: Brewer High School

Wisdom's girls have been one of the most impressive teams in the Eight-Player North tournament.

The second-seeded Lady Pioneers enter Tuesday at 14-2 after handing previously unbeaten Sumner its first loss of the season in Friday's semifinal.

And they didn't just squeak by.

Wisdom rolled to a 5-0 victory, with Ellie Cyr scoring twice and Madi Cyr, Libby Cote and Hannah Martin each adding a goal.

The Lady Pioneers have now scored 11 goals in two tournament games while allowing just one.

That's a pretty good way to enter a regional championship.

Waiting for Wisdom is top-seeded Dexter, which enters at 13-2-1.

The Tigers advanced with a 2-0 semifinal victory over Shead, setting up a meeting between the top two seeds in Eight-Player North.

Wisdom has already knocked off one unbeaten opponent in this tournament.

Now the Lady Pioneers have another opportunity to prove themselves against one of the region's top teams.

And with a state championship berth on the line, there's plenty of motivation for both sides.

Tuesday's Northern Maine Regional Championship Schedule

Class C North — Hampden Academy

Boys — 4 p.m.

(1) Orono (14-1-1) vs. (3) Fort Kent (9-6-1)

Girls — 6:30 p.m.

(1) Fort Kent (14-1-2) vs. (2) Orono (11-4-1)

Eight-Player North — Brewer High School

Boys — 4 p.m.

(3) Wisdom (13-3) vs. (4) Penobscot Christian (16-0)

Girls — 6 p.m.

(1) Dexter (13-2-1) vs. (2) Wisdom (14-2)

The 2026 MPA Soccer Championships on 101.9 The Rock are proudly presented by Pineland Farms in Mars Hill.

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