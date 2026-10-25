Houlton Boys Repeat as Class C North Cross Country Champions, County Runners Advance to States

Houlton Boys Repeat as Class C North Cross Country Champions, County Runners Advance to States

Chris Rines

For the second straight year, the Houlton/GHCA boys are Class C North regional cross country champions.

And Saturday in Belfast, the Shires didn't leave much room for doubt.

Houlton placed four runners among the top five and finished with just 30 points to capture another regional championship. George Stevens Academy was second with 47 points, followed by Orono with 67.

While the boys celebrated another team title, several other Aroostook County runners earned their own opportunities to compete at the state championships on October 31 at Cony High School in Augusta.

The Houlton/GHCA girls finished fifth in the team standings and did not qualify as a team, but Charlotte Estabrook and Isabella McCarthy both advanced individually. Washburn's Eleanora Streeter and Maine School of Science and Mathematics runner Sadie Wigmore also qualified.

Houlton Boys Make It Back-to-Back

Winning a regional championship is impressive enough. Coming back and doing it again the following season says a lot about a program.

Houlton/GHCA accomplished that Saturday, capturing its second consecutive Class C North boys championship with five runners finishing among the top 16.

Malachi Witmer led the Shires with a second-place finish in 16:52.80, just over four seconds behind Orono's Brady Cox, who won the individual title in 16:48.44.

Brayden Drake finished third in 16:59.00, followed by Wyatt Quint in fourth at 17:01.89 and Logan Witmer in fifth at 17:13.72.

That gave Houlton four of the first five finishers in the race.

Freshman Stephen Cormier rounded out the scoring five, placing 16th in 18:49.57.

Lucas McPhee also competed for Houlton, finishing 34th in 20:29.95.

The Shires' six regional runners are part of a boys team that has earned its place at the state championships, where they'll look to build on another impressive postseason.

Houlton Girls Place Fifth, Two Earn Individual State Berths

Houlton/GHCA's girls finished fifth in the Class C North regional standings with 106 points.

George Stevens Academy won the team championship with 46 points, narrowly edging Orono, which finished with 48. Calais was third with 73, followed by Narraguagus with 77.

Only the top four Class C North girls teams qualified for states, leaving Houlton outside the team cutoff.

But that doesn't mean the Shires won't be represented in Augusta.

Charlotte Estabrook finished 19th in 24:25.61, while Isabella McCarthy placed 22nd in 24:57.91. Both earned individual state championship berths by finishing among the top 30.

April Mazur placed 31st, Dalylah Mincey finished 32nd and Alaina Locker was 42nd to complete Houlton's scoring five.

The individual regional championship went to George Stevens Academy's Ripley King-Ofsiany in 20:43.77.

Washburn and MSSM Also Sending Runners to States

Two more County athletes will represent their schools at the state championships.

Washburn's Eleanora Streeter finished 25th in the girls race with a time of 25:16.15, earning an individual qualifying spot.

Sadie Wigmore, a freshman at the Maine School of Science and Mathematics, finished 29th in 25:50.33, also advancing individually.

That gives the County four individual qualifiers from schools that did not earn girls team berths, joining the Houlton/GHCA boys team in Augusta.

Class C North Boys: Top Seven Teams

PlaceTeamPoints
1Houlton/GHCA30
2George Stevens Academy47
3Orono67
4Bucksport128
5Washington Academy138
6Maine Central Institute162
7Sumner Memorial165

The top six boys teams qualified for states.

Class C North Boys: Top 30 Finishers

PlaceAthleteSchoolTime
1Brady CoxOrono16:48.44
2Malachi WitmerHoulton/GHCA16:52.80
3Brayden DrakeHoulton/GHCA16:59.00
4Wyatt QuintHoulton/GHCA17:01.89
5Logan WitmerHoulton/GHCA17:13.72
6Finley HermansGeorge Stevens Academy17:22.89
7Wyatt RichardsonGeorge Stevens Academy17:23.66
8Zack CarrierBucksport17:43.53
9Connor KedzierskiBucksport17:43.55
10Jaden EldridgeGeorge Stevens Academy17:52.30
11Spencer YoungGeorge Stevens Academy18:07.22
12Alex RoachOrono18:09.98
13Adams StrattonGeorge Stevens Academy18:21.49
14Nathaniel HilemanBucksport18:41.66
15Hunter RobertsWashington Academy18:46.08
16Stephen CormierHoulton/GHCA18:49.57
17Grant BarrettOrono18:54.67
18Greyson HerrOrono19:24.65
19Myles BrichacekOrono19:25.27
20Jack FarnsworthSumner Memorial19:26.30
21Cedar Lenke-BeeftinkMachias19:29.17
22Chris DelgadoSumner Memorial19:30.60
23Coburn MorrisWashington Academy19:30.94
24Jack HildebrandOrono19:37.66
25Sage BryantOrono19:38.28
26Landon CurtisMaine Central Institute19:40.51
27Quentin RoysWashington Academy19:45.44
28Owen CannonGeorge Stevens Academy19:48.70
29Brock CollinsCalais20:06.25
30Orrin ConwayMaine Central Institute20:10.38

All Aroostook County Boys Finishers

Houlton/GHCA | Regional Champions, 30 Points

  • 2nd: Malachi Witmer, 16:52.80
  • 3rd: Brayden Drake, 16:59.00
  • 4th: Wyatt Quint, 17:01.89
  • 5th: Logan Witmer, 17:13.72
  • 16th: Stephen Cormier, 18:49.57
  • 34th: Lucas McPhee, 20:29.95

Fort Kent

  • 33rd: Jaxson Saucier, 20:18.80

Central Aroostook

  • 39th: Carlson Rolon, 21:00.49

Maine School of Science and Mathematics

  • 35th: Zander Mussmann, 20:35.12
  • 42nd: Charles Xu, 21:15.90
  • 47th: Raphael Halpern, 21:51.81

Class C North Girls: Top Seven Teams

PlaceTeamPoints
1George Stevens Academy46
2Orono48
3Calais73
4Narraguagus77
5Houlton/GHCA106
6Maine Central Institute127
7Schenck164

The top four girls teams qualified for states.

Class C North Girls: Top 30 Finishers

PlaceAthleteSchoolTime
1Ripley King-OfsianyGeorge Stevens Academy20:43.77
2Ruby BeaneOrono20:52.01
3Paige CarterGeorge Stevens Academy21:17.19
4Olesya ShafirinaOrono21:20.27
5Ella McClintock-HatchDexter21:41.70
6Fiona PalazzoBucksport21:54.58
7Hailey RichardCalais22:12.59
8Elainah HothamDexter22:22.38
9Madeline DelMonacoCalais22:24.87
10Arina SivakovaMaine Central Institute22:27.25
11Madison LewisBangor Christian22:54.08
12Emily ShermanOrono22:58.36
13Arianna AlleyNarraguagus23:01.66
14Crystal AdkinsDexter23:03.34
15Annabelle KneiselGeorge Stevens Academy23:11.72
16Aubrey Beers-DeMoletCalais23:24.73
17Helen Ray DorityGeorge Stevens Academy23:26.36
18Alessiah GrantNarraguagus24:02.53
19Charlotte EstabrookHoulton/GHCA24:25.61
20Mya BrichacekOrono24:39.03
21McKenna PerryNarraguagus24:39.07
22Isabella McCarthyHoulton/GHCA24:57.91
23Kelsey BealNarraguagus25:08.99
24Julia PotockaOrono25:09.14
25Eleanora StreeterWashburn25:16.15
26Temperance BeanWashington Academy25:27.19
27Mae SchultzGeorge Stevens Academy25:27.84
28Emma ShawNarraguagus25:50.04
29Sadie WigmoreMSSM25:50.33
30Jazlynn WeaverSumner Memorial25:51.12

All Aroostook County Girls Finishers

Houlton/GHCA | Fifth Place, 106 Points

  • 19th: Charlotte Estabrook, 24:25.61 (state qualifier)
  • 22nd: Isabella McCarthy, 24:57.91 (state qualifier)
  • 31st: April Mazur, 25:55.01
  • 32nd: Dalylah Mincey, 26:53.30
  • 42nd: Alaina Locker, 29:52.98
  • 46th: Kaley Whitman, 30:44.06
  • 52nd: Sandra Quinlan, 37:49.79

Washburn

  • 25th: Eleanora Streeter, 25:16.15 (state qualifier)

Maine School of Science and Mathematics

  • 29th: Sadie Wigmore, 25:50.33 (state qualifier)
  • 48th: Theodora Panagoiliopoulou, 33:40.71

County's Class C State Championship Representatives

Here's who earned the opportunity to represent their schools at the state championships:

Houlton/GHCA Boys | Qualified as a Team

  • Malachi Witmer
  • Brayden Drake
  • Wyatt Quint
  • Logan Witmer
  • Stephen Cormier
  • Lucas McPhee

Individual Girls Qualifiers

  • Charlotte Estabrook, Houlton/GHCA
  • Isabella McCarthy, Houlton/GHCA
  • Eleanora Streeter, Washburn
  • Sadie Wigmore, Maine School of Science and Mathematics

Houlton's boys earned a team berth, while the four girls qualified individually. The boys listed are the team's regional competitors; the final state meet lineup remains subject to the school's entries.

State Championships Set for October 31

The 2026 Maine State Cross Country Championships will be held Saturday, October 31, at Cony High School in Augusta.

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