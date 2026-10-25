For the second straight year, the Houlton/GHCA boys are Class C North regional cross country champions.

And Saturday in Belfast, the Shires didn't leave much room for doubt.

Houlton placed four runners among the top five and finished with just 30 points to capture another regional championship. George Stevens Academy was second with 47 points, followed by Orono with 67.

While the boys celebrated another team title, several other Aroostook County runners earned their own opportunities to compete at the state championships on October 31 at Cony High School in Augusta.

The Houlton/GHCA girls finished fifth in the team standings and did not qualify as a team, but Charlotte Estabrook and Isabella McCarthy both advanced individually. Washburn's Eleanora Streeter and Maine School of Science and Mathematics runner Sadie Wigmore also qualified.

Houlton Boys Make It Back-to-Back

Winning a regional championship is impressive enough. Coming back and doing it again the following season says a lot about a program.

Houlton/GHCA accomplished that Saturday, capturing its second consecutive Class C North boys championship with five runners finishing among the top 16.

Malachi Witmer led the Shires with a second-place finish in 16:52.80, just over four seconds behind Orono's Brady Cox, who won the individual title in 16:48.44.

Brayden Drake finished third in 16:59.00, followed by Wyatt Quint in fourth at 17:01.89 and Logan Witmer in fifth at 17:13.72.

That gave Houlton four of the first five finishers in the race.

Freshman Stephen Cormier rounded out the scoring five, placing 16th in 18:49.57.

Lucas McPhee also competed for Houlton, finishing 34th in 20:29.95.

The Shires' six regional runners are part of a boys team that has earned its place at the state championships, where they'll look to build on another impressive postseason.

Houlton Girls Place Fifth, Two Earn Individual State Berths

Houlton/GHCA's girls finished fifth in the Class C North regional standings with 106 points.

George Stevens Academy won the team championship with 46 points, narrowly edging Orono, which finished with 48. Calais was third with 73, followed by Narraguagus with 77.

Only the top four Class C North girls teams qualified for states, leaving Houlton outside the team cutoff.

But that doesn't mean the Shires won't be represented in Augusta.

Charlotte Estabrook finished 19th in 24:25.61, while Isabella McCarthy placed 22nd in 24:57.91. Both earned individual state championship berths by finishing among the top 30.

April Mazur placed 31st, Dalylah Mincey finished 32nd and Alaina Locker was 42nd to complete Houlton's scoring five.

The individual regional championship went to George Stevens Academy's Ripley King-Ofsiany in 20:43.77.

Washburn and MSSM Also Sending Runners to States

Two more County athletes will represent their schools at the state championships.

Washburn's Eleanora Streeter finished 25th in the girls race with a time of 25:16.15, earning an individual qualifying spot.

Sadie Wigmore, a freshman at the Maine School of Science and Mathematics, finished 29th in 25:50.33, also advancing individually.

That gives the County four individual qualifiers from schools that did not earn girls team berths, joining the Houlton/GHCA boys team in Augusta.

Class C North Boys: Top Seven Teams

Place Team Points 1 Houlton/GHCA 30 2 George Stevens Academy 47 3 Orono 67 4 Bucksport 128 5 Washington Academy 138 6 Maine Central Institute 162 7 Sumner Memorial 165

The top six boys teams qualified for states.

Class C North Boys: Top 30 Finishers

Place Athlete School Time 1 Brady Cox Orono 16:48.44 2 Malachi Witmer Houlton/GHCA 16:52.80 3 Brayden Drake Houlton/GHCA 16:59.00 4 Wyatt Quint Houlton/GHCA 17:01.89 5 Logan Witmer Houlton/GHCA 17:13.72 6 Finley Hermans George Stevens Academy 17:22.89 7 Wyatt Richardson George Stevens Academy 17:23.66 8 Zack Carrier Bucksport 17:43.53 9 Connor Kedzierski Bucksport 17:43.55 10 Jaden Eldridge George Stevens Academy 17:52.30 11 Spencer Young George Stevens Academy 18:07.22 12 Alex Roach Orono 18:09.98 13 Adams Stratton George Stevens Academy 18:21.49 14 Nathaniel Hileman Bucksport 18:41.66 15 Hunter Roberts Washington Academy 18:46.08 16 Stephen Cormier Houlton/GHCA 18:49.57 17 Grant Barrett Orono 18:54.67 18 Greyson Herr Orono 19:24.65 19 Myles Brichacek Orono 19:25.27 20 Jack Farnsworth Sumner Memorial 19:26.30 21 Cedar Lenke-Beeftink Machias 19:29.17 22 Chris Delgado Sumner Memorial 19:30.60 23 Coburn Morris Washington Academy 19:30.94 24 Jack Hildebrand Orono 19:37.66 25 Sage Bryant Orono 19:38.28 26 Landon Curtis Maine Central Institute 19:40.51 27 Quentin Roys Washington Academy 19:45.44 28 Owen Cannon George Stevens Academy 19:48.70 29 Brock Collins Calais 20:06.25 30 Orrin Conway Maine Central Institute 20:10.38

All Aroostook County Boys Finishers

Houlton/GHCA | Regional Champions, 30 Points

2nd: Malachi Witmer, 16:52.80

3rd: Brayden Drake, 16:59.00

4th: Wyatt Quint, 17:01.89

5th: Logan Witmer, 17:13.72

16th: Stephen Cormier, 18:49.57

34th: Lucas McPhee, 20:29.95

Fort Kent

33rd: Jaxson Saucier, 20:18.80

Central Aroostook

39th: Carlson Rolon, 21:00.49

Maine School of Science and Mathematics

35th: Zander Mussmann, 20:35.12

42nd: Charles Xu, 21:15.90

47th: Raphael Halpern, 21:51.81

Class C North Girls: Top Seven Teams

Place Team Points 1 George Stevens Academy 46 2 Orono 48 3 Calais 73 4 Narraguagus 77 5 Houlton/GHCA 106 6 Maine Central Institute 127 7 Schenck 164

The top four girls teams qualified for states.

Class C North Girls: Top 30 Finishers

Place Athlete School Time 1 Ripley King-Ofsiany George Stevens Academy 20:43.77 2 Ruby Beane Orono 20:52.01 3 Paige Carter George Stevens Academy 21:17.19 4 Olesya Shafirina Orono 21:20.27 5 Ella McClintock-Hatch Dexter 21:41.70 6 Fiona Palazzo Bucksport 21:54.58 7 Hailey Richard Calais 22:12.59 8 Elainah Hotham Dexter 22:22.38 9 Madeline DelMonaco Calais 22:24.87 10 Arina Sivakova Maine Central Institute 22:27.25 11 Madison Lewis Bangor Christian 22:54.08 12 Emily Sherman Orono 22:58.36 13 Arianna Alley Narraguagus 23:01.66 14 Crystal Adkins Dexter 23:03.34 15 Annabelle Kneisel George Stevens Academy 23:11.72 16 Aubrey Beers-DeMolet Calais 23:24.73 17 Helen Ray Dority George Stevens Academy 23:26.36 18 Alessiah Grant Narraguagus 24:02.53 19 Charlotte Estabrook Houlton/GHCA 24:25.61 20 Mya Brichacek Orono 24:39.03 21 McKenna Perry Narraguagus 24:39.07 22 Isabella McCarthy Houlton/GHCA 24:57.91 23 Kelsey Beal Narraguagus 25:08.99 24 Julia Potocka Orono 25:09.14 25 Eleanora Streeter Washburn 25:16.15 26 Temperance Bean Washington Academy 25:27.19 27 Mae Schultz George Stevens Academy 25:27.84 28 Emma Shaw Narraguagus 25:50.04 29 Sadie Wigmore MSSM 25:50.33 30 Jazlynn Weaver Sumner Memorial 25:51.12

All Aroostook County Girls Finishers

Houlton/GHCA | Fifth Place, 106 Points

19th: Charlotte Estabrook, 24:25.61 (state qualifier)

22nd: Isabella McCarthy, 24:57.91 (state qualifier)

31st: April Mazur, 25:55.01

32nd: Dalylah Mincey, 26:53.30

42nd: Alaina Locker, 29:52.98

46th: Kaley Whitman, 30:44.06

52nd: Sandra Quinlan, 37:49.79

Washburn

25th: Eleanora Streeter, 25:16.15 (state qualifier)

Maine School of Science and Mathematics

29th: Sadie Wigmore, 25:50.33 (state qualifier)

48th: Theodora Panagoiliopoulou, 33:40.71

County's Class C State Championship Representatives

Here's who earned the opportunity to represent their schools at the state championships:

Houlton/GHCA Boys | Qualified as a Team

Malachi Witmer

Brayden Drake

Wyatt Quint

Logan Witmer

Stephen Cormier

Lucas McPhee

Individual Girls Qualifiers

Charlotte Estabrook, Houlton/GHCA

Isabella McCarthy, Houlton/GHCA

Eleanora Streeter, Washburn

Sadie Wigmore, Maine School of Science and Mathematics

Houlton's boys earned a team berth, while the four girls qualified individually. The boys listed are the team's regional competitors; the final state meet lineup remains subject to the school's entries.

State Championships Set for October 31

The 2026 Maine State Cross Country Championships will be held Saturday, October 31, at Cony High School in Augusta.

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