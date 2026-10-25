Houlton Boys Repeat as Class C North Cross Country Champions, County Runners Advance to States
For the second straight year, the Houlton/GHCA boys are Class C North regional cross country champions.
And Saturday in Belfast, the Shires didn't leave much room for doubt.
Houlton placed four runners among the top five and finished with just 30 points to capture another regional championship. George Stevens Academy was second with 47 points, followed by Orono with 67.
While the boys celebrated another team title, several other Aroostook County runners earned their own opportunities to compete at the state championships on October 31 at Cony High School in Augusta.
The Houlton/GHCA girls finished fifth in the team standings and did not qualify as a team, but Charlotte Estabrook and Isabella McCarthy both advanced individually. Washburn's Eleanora Streeter and Maine School of Science and Mathematics runner Sadie Wigmore also qualified.
Houlton Boys Make It Back-to-Back
Winning a regional championship is impressive enough. Coming back and doing it again the following season says a lot about a program.
Houlton/GHCA accomplished that Saturday, capturing its second consecutive Class C North boys championship with five runners finishing among the top 16.
Malachi Witmer led the Shires with a second-place finish in 16:52.80, just over four seconds behind Orono's Brady Cox, who won the individual title in 16:48.44.
Brayden Drake finished third in 16:59.00, followed by Wyatt Quint in fourth at 17:01.89 and Logan Witmer in fifth at 17:13.72.
That gave Houlton four of the first five finishers in the race.
Freshman Stephen Cormier rounded out the scoring five, placing 16th in 18:49.57.
Lucas McPhee also competed for Houlton, finishing 34th in 20:29.95.
The Shires' six regional runners are part of a boys team that has earned its place at the state championships, where they'll look to build on another impressive postseason.
Houlton Girls Place Fifth, Two Earn Individual State Berths
Houlton/GHCA's girls finished fifth in the Class C North regional standings with 106 points.
George Stevens Academy won the team championship with 46 points, narrowly edging Orono, which finished with 48. Calais was third with 73, followed by Narraguagus with 77.
Only the top four Class C North girls teams qualified for states, leaving Houlton outside the team cutoff.
But that doesn't mean the Shires won't be represented in Augusta.
Charlotte Estabrook finished 19th in 24:25.61, while Isabella McCarthy placed 22nd in 24:57.91. Both earned individual state championship berths by finishing among the top 30.
April Mazur placed 31st, Dalylah Mincey finished 32nd and Alaina Locker was 42nd to complete Houlton's scoring five.
The individual regional championship went to George Stevens Academy's Ripley King-Ofsiany in 20:43.77.
Washburn and MSSM Also Sending Runners to States
Two more County athletes will represent their schools at the state championships.
Washburn's Eleanora Streeter finished 25th in the girls race with a time of 25:16.15, earning an individual qualifying spot.
Sadie Wigmore, a freshman at the Maine School of Science and Mathematics, finished 29th in 25:50.33, also advancing individually.
That gives the County four individual qualifiers from schools that did not earn girls team berths, joining the Houlton/GHCA boys team in Augusta.
Class C North Boys: Top Seven Teams
|Place
|Team
|Points
|1
|Houlton/GHCA
|30
|2
|George Stevens Academy
|47
|3
|Orono
|67
|4
|Bucksport
|128
|5
|Washington Academy
|138
|6
|Maine Central Institute
|162
|7
|Sumner Memorial
|165
The top six boys teams qualified for states.
Class C North Boys: Top 30 Finishers
|Place
|Athlete
|School
|Time
|1
|Brady Cox
|Orono
|16:48.44
|2
|Malachi Witmer
|Houlton/GHCA
|16:52.80
|3
|Brayden Drake
|Houlton/GHCA
|16:59.00
|4
|Wyatt Quint
|Houlton/GHCA
|17:01.89
|5
|Logan Witmer
|Houlton/GHCA
|17:13.72
|6
|Finley Hermans
|George Stevens Academy
|17:22.89
|7
|Wyatt Richardson
|George Stevens Academy
|17:23.66
|8
|Zack Carrier
|Bucksport
|17:43.53
|9
|Connor Kedzierski
|Bucksport
|17:43.55
|10
|Jaden Eldridge
|George Stevens Academy
|17:52.30
|11
|Spencer Young
|George Stevens Academy
|18:07.22
|12
|Alex Roach
|Orono
|18:09.98
|13
|Adams Stratton
|George Stevens Academy
|18:21.49
|14
|Nathaniel Hileman
|Bucksport
|18:41.66
|15
|Hunter Roberts
|Washington Academy
|18:46.08
|16
|Stephen Cormier
|Houlton/GHCA
|18:49.57
|17
|Grant Barrett
|Orono
|18:54.67
|18
|Greyson Herr
|Orono
|19:24.65
|19
|Myles Brichacek
|Orono
|19:25.27
|20
|Jack Farnsworth
|Sumner Memorial
|19:26.30
|21
|Cedar Lenke-Beeftink
|Machias
|19:29.17
|22
|Chris Delgado
|Sumner Memorial
|19:30.60
|23
|Coburn Morris
|Washington Academy
|19:30.94
|24
|Jack Hildebrand
|Orono
|19:37.66
|25
|Sage Bryant
|Orono
|19:38.28
|26
|Landon Curtis
|Maine Central Institute
|19:40.51
|27
|Quentin Roys
|Washington Academy
|19:45.44
|28
|Owen Cannon
|George Stevens Academy
|19:48.70
|29
|Brock Collins
|Calais
|20:06.25
|30
|Orrin Conway
|Maine Central Institute
|20:10.38
All Aroostook County Boys Finishers
Houlton/GHCA | Regional Champions, 30 Points
- 2nd: Malachi Witmer, 16:52.80
- 3rd: Brayden Drake, 16:59.00
- 4th: Wyatt Quint, 17:01.89
- 5th: Logan Witmer, 17:13.72
- 16th: Stephen Cormier, 18:49.57
- 34th: Lucas McPhee, 20:29.95
Fort Kent
- 33rd: Jaxson Saucier, 20:18.80
Central Aroostook
- 39th: Carlson Rolon, 21:00.49
Maine School of Science and Mathematics
- 35th: Zander Mussmann, 20:35.12
- 42nd: Charles Xu, 21:15.90
- 47th: Raphael Halpern, 21:51.81
Class C North Girls: Top Seven Teams
|Place
|Team
|Points
|1
|George Stevens Academy
|46
|2
|Orono
|48
|3
|Calais
|73
|4
|Narraguagus
|77
|5
|Houlton/GHCA
|106
|6
|Maine Central Institute
|127
|7
|Schenck
|164
The top four girls teams qualified for states.
Class C North Girls: Top 30 Finishers
|Place
|Athlete
|School
|Time
|1
|Ripley King-Ofsiany
|George Stevens Academy
|20:43.77
|2
|Ruby Beane
|Orono
|20:52.01
|3
|Paige Carter
|George Stevens Academy
|21:17.19
|4
|Olesya Shafirina
|Orono
|21:20.27
|5
|Ella McClintock-Hatch
|Dexter
|21:41.70
|6
|Fiona Palazzo
|Bucksport
|21:54.58
|7
|Hailey Richard
|Calais
|22:12.59
|8
|Elainah Hotham
|Dexter
|22:22.38
|9
|Madeline DelMonaco
|Calais
|22:24.87
|10
|Arina Sivakova
|Maine Central Institute
|22:27.25
|11
|Madison Lewis
|Bangor Christian
|22:54.08
|12
|Emily Sherman
|Orono
|22:58.36
|13
|Arianna Alley
|Narraguagus
|23:01.66
|14
|Crystal Adkins
|Dexter
|23:03.34
|15
|Annabelle Kneisel
|George Stevens Academy
|23:11.72
|16
|Aubrey Beers-DeMolet
|Calais
|23:24.73
|17
|Helen Ray Dority
|George Stevens Academy
|23:26.36
|18
|Alessiah Grant
|Narraguagus
|24:02.53
|19
|Charlotte Estabrook
|Houlton/GHCA
|24:25.61
|20
|Mya Brichacek
|Orono
|24:39.03
|21
|McKenna Perry
|Narraguagus
|24:39.07
|22
|Isabella McCarthy
|Houlton/GHCA
|24:57.91
|23
|Kelsey Beal
|Narraguagus
|25:08.99
|24
|Julia Potocka
|Orono
|25:09.14
|25
|Eleanora Streeter
|Washburn
|25:16.15
|26
|Temperance Bean
|Washington Academy
|25:27.19
|27
|Mae Schultz
|George Stevens Academy
|25:27.84
|28
|Emma Shaw
|Narraguagus
|25:50.04
|29
|Sadie Wigmore
|MSSM
|25:50.33
|30
|Jazlynn Weaver
|Sumner Memorial
|25:51.12
All Aroostook County Girls Finishers
Houlton/GHCA | Fifth Place, 106 Points
- 19th: Charlotte Estabrook, 24:25.61 (state qualifier)
- 22nd: Isabella McCarthy, 24:57.91 (state qualifier)
- 31st: April Mazur, 25:55.01
- 32nd: Dalylah Mincey, 26:53.30
- 42nd: Alaina Locker, 29:52.98
- 46th: Kaley Whitman, 30:44.06
- 52nd: Sandra Quinlan, 37:49.79
Washburn
- 25th: Eleanora Streeter, 25:16.15 (state qualifier)
Maine School of Science and Mathematics
- 29th: Sadie Wigmore, 25:50.33 (state qualifier)
- 48th: Theodora Panagoiliopoulou, 33:40.71
County's Class C State Championship Representatives
Here's who earned the opportunity to represent their schools at the state championships:
Houlton/GHCA Boys | Qualified as a Team
- Malachi Witmer
- Brayden Drake
- Wyatt Quint
- Logan Witmer
- Stephen Cormier
- Lucas McPhee
Individual Girls Qualifiers
- Charlotte Estabrook, Houlton/GHCA
- Isabella McCarthy, Houlton/GHCA
- Eleanora Streeter, Washburn
- Sadie Wigmore, Maine School of Science and Mathematics
Houlton's boys earned a team berth, while the four girls qualified individually. The boys listed are the team's regional competitors; the final state meet lineup remains subject to the school's entries.
State Championships Set for October 31
The 2026 Maine State Cross Country Championships will be held Saturday, October 31, at Cony High School in Augusta.
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