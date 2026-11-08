Five Aroostook County soccer teams entered Saturday with state championships on the line, and one made school history.

The Wisdom Lady Pioneers rallied from a halftime deficit to defeat Bangor Christian 3-1 in Presque Isle, capturing the program's first girls soccer state championship and bringing a Gold Ball home to St. Agatha.

It was a fitting finish to a remarkable postseason for the St. John Valley, which had five teams representing three schools in Saturday's state championship games.

Fort Kent's boys and girls, Madawaska's boys and Wisdom's boys all finished as state runners-up, bringing an end to seasons that included Northern Maine regional championships.

Here's how Championship Saturday unfolded for the County.

Girls Soccer

Eight-Player: Wisdom Makes History With First State Championship

Wisdom 3, Bangor Christian 1

For the Wisdom Lady Pioneers, Saturday was about more than winning one final game.

It was about making history.

After previous state championship appearances in 1997, 2021 and 2025, Wisdom finally brought home its first girls soccer Gold Ball, defeating Bangor Christian 3-1 in the Eight-Player state championship at Skyway Elementary School in Presque Isle.

And the Lady Pioneers had to come from behind to do it.

Bangor Christian struck first when Rivers Bradford scored with 16:45 remaining in the opening half, giving the Patriots a 1-0 advantage that held through halftime.

Wisdom needed a response, and Emma Soucy provided it.

With 18:25 remaining in regulation, Soucy sent a long free kick toward the Bangor Christian goal. The ball bounced inside the penalty area and found its way into the net, tying the game at 1-1.

Then Ellie Cyr took over.

With fewer than 11 minutes remaining, Cyr converted a free kick from just outside the penalty area to give Wisdom its first lead of the afternoon.

And with 1:13 left, Cyr scored again, sending the ball into an open net to put the finishing touches on a 3-1 victory.

Wisdom goalkeeper Mikayl Michaud finished with eight saves.

It was a remarkable turnaround against a Bangor Christian team that had defeated Wisdom twice during the regular season and beaten the Lady Pioneers 3-0 in last year's state championship.

The victory also ended a long wait for the program.

Wisdom had previously reached the girls state championship game in 1997 and again in 2021, when the Lady Pioneers fell to North Yarmouth Academy 3-0 in the Class D final.

After another runner-up finish in 2025, the Lady Pioneers returned determined to finish the job.

They earned their opportunity with an impressive Northern Maine tournament run, shutting out previously unbeaten Sumner 5-0 in the semifinals before defeating top-seeded Dexter 3-1 in the regional championship.

Cyr scored all three goals against Dexter, then added two more in Saturday's state final.

For a team whose huddles have ended with the familiar chant of “1, 2, 3, FAMILY,” Saturday provided another word worth celebrating.

Champions.

And for the first time in program history, the Wisdom Lady Pioneers can call themselves state soccer champions.

Class C: Maranacook Defeats Fort Kent for State Championship

Maranacook 2, Fort Kent 0

Fort Kent's girls returned to the Class C state championship after capturing their fourth consecutive Northern Maine regional title.

But Maranacook came away with a 2-0 victory Saturday afternoon at Lewiston High School, winning its second straight Class C championship.

Evelyn Stevenson scored both goals for the Black Bears.

Stevenson opened the scoring just over two minutes into the game, giving Maranacook an early advantage.

Fort Kent continued to battle and increased its offensive pressure in the second half, but Maranacook's defense kept the Lady Warriors off the scoreboard.

Stevenson added the second goal with 9:06 remaining to secure the victory.

Fort Kent finished its season at 14-2-2, another impressive year for a program that has become a consistent presence in Northern Maine championship soccer.

The Lady Warriors earned their fourth consecutive regional title with a 3-0 victory over Orono earlier in the week.

Although Saturday didn't bring the result they wanted, four straight Northern Maine championships are an accomplishment worth celebrating.

Boys Soccer

Class C: Hall-Dale Edges Fort Kent in Defensive Battle

Hall-Dale 1, Fort Kent 0

Fort Kent's boys were involved in one of Saturday's closest state championship games, but a second-half goal proved to be the difference.

Greyson Cary scored with 19:44 remaining in regulation to lift Hall-Dale to a 1-0 victory at Lewiston High School.

Fort Kent goalkeeper Kyle Paradis turned in a strong performance, finishing with seven saves, including several important stops in the opening half.

The Warriors had opportunities of their own, but Hall-Dale goalkeeper Landon Gilbert preserved the shutout with three saves.

The Bulldogs captured their third consecutive Class C state championship, with all three title-game victories coming by 1-0 scores.

Fort Kent had earned its spot in Saturday's final with a dramatic 2-1 overtime victory over Orono in the Northern Maine championship, with Dominic Cyr scoring both goals.

The Warriors finished their season as Class C North champions, joining the Fort Kent girls in representing their school at the state finals.

Class D: Monmouth Takes State Title Over Madawaska

Monmouth 8, Madawaska 0

Madawaska's postseason run ended Saturday at Messalonskee High School, where Monmouth defeated the Owls 8-0 in the Class D boys state championship.

The Owls entered the game following a strong Northern Maine tournament, capped by a 2-0 victory over Fort Fairfield in Wednesday's regional final.

Aiden Gagnon opened the scoring in the 13th minute of that game, Josh Querze added another in the 25th, and Aleck Gendreau recorded the shutout.

Saturday's matchup against Monmouth proved to be a difficult one for Madawaska, but the result doesn't take away from what the Owls accomplished this season.

Madawaska finished as Class D North champion, earning its opportunity to compete for a Gold Ball.

Eight-Player: Telstar Defeats Wisdom in Boys Final

Telstar 4, Wisdom 1

Wisdom's boys were hoping to join the Lady Pioneers as state champions, but Telstar came away with a 4-1 victory in Saturday's Eight-Player championship in Presque Isle.

The Pioneers had battled through a challenging Northern Maine tournament to reach the state final.

Wisdom survived a penalty-kick shootout against Calais in the semifinals before defeating Piscataquis 5-4 for the regional championship.

That victory gave the Pioneers an opportunity to compete for a state title close to home.

Although Telstar took the Gold Ball, Wisdom's boys finished their season as Eight-Player North champions.

A Fall Worth Remembering Across the St. John Valley

Five state championship appearances from three St. John Valley schools is an accomplishment worth recognizing.

Fort Kent sent both its boys and girls teams to the Class C finals, with the Lady Warriors capturing their fourth consecutive Northern Maine championship.

Madawaska brought home the Class D North boys title, while Wisdom swept the Eight-Player North championships.

And on Saturday, Wisdom's girls completed their season with a historic victory.

After coming up short in previous state championship appearances, the Lady Pioneers rallied from a halftime deficit to bring home the program's first girls soccer Gold Ball.

There were plenty of moments worth remembering this fall, from overtime winners and penalty-kick finishes to regional championship celebrations and one final state championship.

Congratulations to all five teams, their coaches, families and communities for representing Aroostook County throughout the postseason.

And a special congratulations to the Wisdom Lady Pioneers, your 2026 Eight-Player girls soccer state champions!

The 2026 MPA Soccer Championships on 101.9 The Rock are proudly presented by Pineland Farms in Mars Hill.