Five Aroostook County soccer teams. Three St. John Valley schools. Five opportunities to bring home a Gold Ball.

It's State Championship Saturday in Maine, and Fort Kent, Wisdom and Madawaska will all be represented as the high school soccer season comes to a close.

Both Fort Kent and Wisdom have their boys and girls teams competing for state championships, while Madawaska's boys round out an impressive County contingent.

And for Wisdom, the biggest games of the season will take place right here in Presque Isle.

Here's where all five County teams will be playing today.

Fort Kent: Two Teams, Two Chances at Class C Gold

Class C Boys: Fort Kent vs. Hall-Dale

11 a.m. | Lewiston High School

Fort Kent's boys earned their spot in the state championship with a dramatic 2-1 overtime victory over top-seeded Orono in Tuesday's regional final.

Dominic Cyr scored both goals for the Warriors, including the overtime winner that secured the Class C North championship.

Now Fort Kent faces South champion Hall-Dale, which defeated Mount Abram 2-1 in overtime to advance.

Class C Girls: Fort Kent vs. Maranacook

1:30 p.m. | Lewiston High School

The Lady Warriors are back on the state's biggest stage after winning their fourth consecutive Class C North championship.

Fort Kent shut out Orono 3-0 in the regional final, with Reece Doucette scoring twice, Hayden Plourde adding another goal, and Trinity Daigle recording the shutout in net.

Today, the Lady Warriors face Maranacook, which defeated Mount Abram 1-0 for the Class C South title.

Wisdom: Two State Championship Games Close to Home

Eight-Player Boys: Wisdom vs. Telstar

11 a.m. | Skyway Elementary School, Presque Isle

Wisdom's boys have found a way through some of the toughest moments of the postseason.

After surviving a penalty-kick finish against Calais in the semifinals, the Pioneers defeated Piscataquis 5-4 in Tuesday's Northern Maine championship.

Now they'll take on Telstar, which advanced through the Southern Maine bracket to earn its spot in today's state final.

Eight-Player Girls: Wisdom vs. Bangor Christian

1 p.m. | Skyway Elementary School, Presque Isle

The Lady Pioneers have put together an impressive tournament run of their own.

Wisdom knocked off previously unbeaten Sumner 5-0 in the semifinals before defeating top-seeded Dexter 3-1 for the Northern Maine title.

Ellie Cyr scored all three goals in the regional championship victory.

Today, Wisdom faces Bangor Christian, which defeated Richmond 1-0 to capture the Southern Maine championship.

Both Wisdom teams will have the opportunity to compete for Gold Balls in Aroostook County, with the Eight-Player state finals taking place in Presque Isle.

Madawaska: Owls Look to Finish the Job in Class D

Class D Boys: Madawaska vs. Monmouth

11 a.m. | Messalonskee High School, Oakland

Madawaska earned its trip to states with a 2-0 victory over Fort Fairfield in Wednesday's Class D North championship.

Aiden Gagnon opened the scoring in the 13th minute, Josh Querze added another goal in the 25th, and Aleck Gendreau recorded the shutout.

The Owls now face Monmouth, which rolled past Narraguagus 8-0 in the Class D South championship.

Both teams enter today's game as regional champions, with one final victory standing between them and a state title.

One More Saturday for County Soccer

Whatever happens today, this has already been a memorable postseason for Aroostook County.

Five teams from Fort Kent, Wisdom and Madawaska have earned the opportunity to compete for state championships, representing their schools and communities on Maine high school soccer's biggest stage.

There's a lot of work behind each of these appearances, from the first practices of the fall to the final whistle of the regional championships.

Now comes one more game for each team.

Best of luck to all five County teams competing today. We'll have results and coverage as the state champions are decided.

The 2026 MPA Soccer Championships on 101.9 The Rock are proudly presented by Pineland Farms in Mars Hill.