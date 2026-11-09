That’s a wrap on the fall sports season.

And what a way to finish it.

Five Aroostook County soccer teams played for state championships Saturday, Wisdom brought home its first girls soccer Gold Ball, and four other County teams finished their seasons as state runners-up.

Normally, this is where the calendar would finally slow down.

Not this year.

Some basketball teams are already practicing, girls hockey is underway, postseason soccer honors are coming and the rest of the winter sports calendar isn’t far behind.

So for one final time this fall, here are my five from last week and five things I’m watching this week.

Five From Last Week

5. Madawaska Brings Home the Class D North Championship

Madawaska’s boys had one more big win left in them before heading to the state championship.

The Owls beat Fort Fairfield 2-0 in the Class D North final, with Aiden Gagnon and Josh Querze scoring first-half goals and Aleck Gendreau recording the shutout.

It was the third straight season Madawaska and Fort Fairfield met for the regional championship, and this time the Owls earned the trip south.

Madawaska’s season ended Saturday against Monmouth in the state final, but a Northern Maine championship and a state runner-up finish is still one heck of a season.

4. Fort Kent Girls Make It Four Straight

At this point, reaching the Class C North championship has become familiar territory for Fort Kent.

Winning it has too.

The Lady Warriors shut out Orono 3-0 to capture their fourth straight regional championship.

Reece Doucette scored twice, Hayden Plourde added another and Fort Kent’s defense kept Orono off the board.

That sent Fort Kent to its fourth consecutive state championship game before the Warriors finished as state runners-up against Maranacook.

3. Fort Kent Boys Win It in Overtime

The Fort Kent boys earned their trip to states in about as dramatic a way as possible.

Orono scored first, but Dominic Cyr answered for the Warriors before eventually getting another opportunity almost immediately after overtime began.

Cyr converted the penalty kick just 36 seconds into overtime, giving Fort Kent a 2-1 victory and the Class C North championship.

The Warriors then battled Hall-Dale in Saturday’s state championship before coming up just short, 1-0.

Regional champion. State runner-up. And one unforgettable overtime finish along the way.

2. Wisdom Boys Win a Wild Northern Maine Championship

If you were looking for one of the craziest games of championship week, Wisdom and Piscataquis delivered it.

The Pioneers won 5-4, with Cayden Hargrove scoring four times in the second half.

And somehow that still wasn’t the game-winner.

With just 13 seconds remaining, Zeke Cyr found the back of the net and sent Wisdom to the Eight-Player state championship.

The Pioneers eventually finished as state runners-up to Telstar, but that regional championship game is going to be remembered for a long time.

Four second-half goals from one player and a championship winner with 13 seconds left.

That’s tournament soccer.

1. Wisdom Girls Make History

There really wasn’t another choice for No. 1.

Wisdom’s girls are state champions for the first time in program history.

And they had to come from behind to do it.

Bangor Christian led 1-0 before Emma Soucy tied the game in the second half.

Then Ellie Cyr took over.

Cyr scored twice late, including the goal that put Wisdom ahead for good, as the Lady Pioneers rallied for a 3-1 victory right here in Presque Isle.

Mikayl Michaud made eight saves in goal.

It was also redemption in every sense of the word. Bangor Christian had beaten Wisdom twice during the regular season and defeated the Pioneers 3-0 in last year’s state championship.

This time, Wisdom got the final word.

A first Gold Ball for the program and one heck of a way to close the fall season.

Five to Watch This Week

5. The Rest of Winter Sports Are Almost Here

Enjoy the short break while it lasts.

Next Monday, November 16, practice begins for several more winter sports, including Classes A through D basketball, wrestling, indoor track, boys hockey and winter cheering. Wrestling, boys hockey, indoor track and cheering all list November 16 as their first practice date.

Skiing gets going a week later on November 23.

In other words, the quiet part of November isn’t going to last very long.

4. Girls Hockey Is Already Back

While most winter sports are still waiting, girls hockey has already started.

Practices opened November 2, with the first countable games beginning November 19.

That means hockey is already getting a head start while the rest of the winter calendar begins filling in around it.

3. Soccer Season Is Over, but the Honors Aren’t

The final whistles have blown, but we’re not quite finished talking about soccer.

The postseason honor season is next.

That means All-Aroostook selections will eventually enter the conversation, and I’ll also be working on something new of my own with The Rock to recognize some of the top boys and girls soccer players I watched and covered throughout the fall.

There were too many great performances this season to just close the book after Saturday.

2. It’s Time to Find Our Athletes of the Fall

Athlete of the Week is finished for the fall, but there’s still one more decision to make.

Who were the best boys and girls athletes of the entire season?

Soccer, cross country and golf gave us plenty of candidates, from state champions and regional champions to huge individual seasons and postseason performances.

This week we’ll start putting together the field for Athlete of the Fall, with separate boys and girls honors.

This one should be fun.

1. Basketball Starts Today

Yes, already.

Class S basketball teams are allowed to begin practice Monday, November 9, nearly a full week before Classes A through D get started.

That means several County programs are officially turning the page from fall to basketball today. On the girls side, the North-S division includes Ashland, Easton, Katahdin, Van Buren, Washburn and Wisdom.

Think about that for a second.

Wisdom won a state soccer championship Saturday.

By Monday, basketball season can begin.

That might be the best example possible of how quickly high school sports move around here.

And before long, gym lights, basketball sneakers and winter tournament talk will replace soccer fields and cold October sidelines.

From One Season to the Next

I’m not quite ready to completely close the book on this fall.

There were too many great games, great performances and stories worth recognizing before we move on.

But winter is coming quickly.

Basketball practices are starting, hockey is underway, more winter sports begin next week and we still have Athlete of the Fall and postseason soccer honors to work through.

The fall gave us plenty to remember.

Now we get ready to do it all over again.