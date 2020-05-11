Now, this is pretty cool. The Red Sox are giving you a chance to get your picture and a message on the giant John Hancock Centerfield Scoreboard at Fenway Park. This is the very first time the 40 x 100-foot behemoth of a video board has ever been used for fan messages. It's once in a lifetime and you can be sure this deal with go away if and when the Sox start playing baseball again.

From the Red Sox:

"We typically offer fans the chance to have a message on our New Balance right-field video board during games as a fundraising tool for the Red Sox Foundation,” said Senior Vice President of Fan Services and Entertainment Sarah McKenna. “With the baseball season on hold and our front office working from home, we figured out a way to operate the main centerfield video board using remote technology. We’re now able to safely provide fans with a way to mark a special occasion, like Mother’s Day or upcoming graduation, during this unique period of social distancing.”

What a cool idea! It's fairly reasonable too. 50 bucks for a message with text. For 100 bucks you can add in a photo on the scoreboard. 100 bucks. That's like 2 hot dogs and 2 beers at Fenway. A bargain! And they'll send you a photo of the blessed event so you can share it with the world on Facebook.

Better yet, all the money is tax-deductible and goes to the beloved Red Sox Foundation.

DONATE A SCOREBOARD MESSAGE HERE