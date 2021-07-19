Red Sox Superstars That Have Done Rehab Stints With the Portland Sea Dogs

With Red Sox pitching ace Chris Sale scheduled to pitch at Hadlock Field on Tuesday, we went back to the Sea Dog archives to see what other Red Sox stars have come to Portland for rehabilitation stints. Basically, when a player returns to play after being injured or after surgery, the Red Sox will send a player to Portland to get them back in the groove. This gives the fans a rare opportunity to see a mega-star right here in Portland. And we've seen some massive Sox stars over the years.

What Red Sox Players Have Done a Rehab Stint With the Portland Sea Dogs?

Dustin Pedroia-2019

Did you know Pedroia's last professional baseball game was on a rehab stint as a Sea Dog? May 24, 2019. Pedey played his entire MLB career with the Red Sox!

Jacoby Ellsbury-2010 and 2012

Before Ellsbury left for the dreaded New York Yankees, he did several rehab stints with the Sea Dogs.

Mookie Betts-2015

Remember, Mooke WAS a Sea Dog before he was with the Red Sox, so this was a nice homecoming!

"Big Papi" David Ortiz-2008

Portland pretty much shut down the day Big Papi came to Hadlock. I'll never forget him just lumbering out to the outfield after he ground out on a base hit. He didn't care that the game was still going on! Ortiz was headed back to the locker room and done for the night. No one was going to tell him otherwise!

Daisuke Matsuzaka-2009 and 2012

Dice-K was a phenom in Boston, and we had him as a Sea Dog twice.

Kevin Millar-2002

One of the most colorful Red Sox in history, Millar seems to have a good time where ever he is.

Brock Holt-2017 and 2019

John Lackey-2013

Chris Sale (scheduled) 2021

Sale is coming back from Tommy John surgery, and it will be great to get him back in the Sox pitching rotation for the second half of the season. It will be a lot of fun watching him mow down opposing batters at Hadlock!

Other notable Red Sox players who did rehab stints with the Portland Sea Dogs include:

Matt Barnes

Carl Crawford

Lenny DiNardo

Felix Dubront

Justin Masterson

John Smoltz

Christian Vazquez

Shane Victorino

