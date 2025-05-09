We are happy to announce that our Spring Week One Athlete of the Week is Olivia Edgecomb from Presque Isle High School. Olivia made her Regular-Season Varsity pitching debut and pitched a complete game shutout striking out 8 in a Wildcat win last week.

Join us in congratulating Olivia on this well-deserved recognition and being named Athlete of the Week.

Voting took place from May 5th through May 8th.

Stay tuned to 101.9 The Rock for more updates on local sports and future Athlete of the Week announcements. Remember, your nominations AND votes helps shine a light on the hard work and talent of student-athletes in our community.

Spring Week Two nominations are LIVE! Click HERE to nominate a student-athlete today!