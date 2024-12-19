The Presque Isle Wildcats improved to 3-0 on the season with a hard-fought 58-53 victory over the Houlton Shiretowners on December 18. A balanced offensive effort from the Wildcats saw three players score in double figures. Kason Bua led the team with 18 points, including three three-pointers. Bodey McPherson contributed 12 points, and Cruze Casavant added 10 to secure the win.

Houlton's Isaiah Ervin delivered an outstanding performance, leading all scorers with 28 points, including two shots from beyond the arc. Despite his efforts, the Shires fell to 2-3 on the season.

The game remained close through the first quarter, tied at 7-7, but Presque Isle surged ahead with a 20-point second quarter, taking a 27-14 lead into halftime. The Shires fought back in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Wildcats 27-17, but couldn’t close the gap.

Both teams showcased strong three-point shooting. Presque Isle hit six from beyond the arc, led by Bua and McPherson, while Houlton sank seven, including contributions from Ervin, M. Thibodeau, and T. Gentle.

In JV action, Presque Isle defeated Houlton, winning 70-24.

Presque Isle's boys and girls both head downstate this weekend for a weekend double-header with MDI on Friday and Ellsworth on Saturday.

Houlton Boys next game is Saturday versus John Bapst

