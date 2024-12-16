Vote NOW for the Inaugural 101.9 The Rock Athlete of the Week

101.9 The Rock is excited to launch our first-ever Athlete of the Week, and we need your help to choose the winner! Each week, we’ll highlight local student-athletes who’ve delivered standout performances on the field, court, or ice. Whether it’s game-winning plays, incredible sportsmanship, or pure determination, these athletes deserve recognition for their hard work and achievements.

Now’s your chance to support these rising stars—cast your vote for this week’s top performer! Here are Week 1's Nominees:

Aden Jeffers - Fort Kent Community High School - The sophomore had a 47 point 9 steal performance in a win

Madison Deprey - Caribou High School - The Senior scored 34 points in a win

Lilly Burtt - Central Aroostook High School - Had a season-high 31 points in a win

Lily Oliver - Fort Kent Community High School - the Senior finished with 29 points, 11 steals and 5 rebounds in a win

Quinn Pelletier - Madawaska High School - The eighth grader finished with 20 points and 8 rebounds in a win

Voting will be open until Thursday December 19th at 5pm, with the winner announced on the morning Sports Reports Friday December 20th and on 1019therock.com!

Week Two Athlete of the week nominations are live, for all events from December 16th to December 21st, you can submit your nominations here