Presque Isle Lady Wildcats Hold Off Foxcroft Academy, 40-31

The Presque Isle Lady Wildcats secured a hard-fought 40-31 victory over Foxcroft Academy on Saturday, strengthening their playoff positioning as the regular season nears its end.

Gan Curtis led the charge for Presque Isle, delivering an outstanding performance with a game-high 24 points. Her clutch shooting in the fourth quarter sealed the win, as she went a perfect 8-for-8 from the free throw line.

Foxcroft Academy put up a strong fight, led by Addie Day, who paced the Ponies with 12 points. However, they were unable to close the gap in the final minutes against Presque Isle’s steady execution.

With the win, the Lady Wildcats improve to 10-7 on the season and maintain their hold on the No. 6 spot in the Class B North Heal Point standings. Foxcroft Academy falls to 4-13.

Presque Isle will now turn its attention to a highly anticipated regular-season finale on Tuesday night against rival Caribou. The matchup will have key playoff implications as the Wildcats look to finish strong heading into the postseason.

Nominations are open for Week Eight Athlete of the week! Tap HERE to nominate a student-athlete today!