Presque Isle High School Honors 3 300-Win Coaches

Photo Chris Popper

Prior to the Presque Isle-Ellsworth games on Friday, January 27th, Presque Isle High School honored 3 basketball coaches, who had collectively won over a 1000 games while coaching for the High School.

Photo Chris Popper
Honored were

  • William Hanscom - Boys Coach 1930-1956 with 369 wins, including the 1932 Boys State Champions.
  • Tim Prescott - Boys Coach 1985-2011 with 329 wins
  • Jeff Hudson - Girls Coach 2000 -2022 with 361 wins

Prescott and Hudson were present at the ceremony. Accepting for William Hanscom was Dwight Hunter, the former athletic director at Caribou High School.

