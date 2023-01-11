Pair of ‘County Kids’ Named Big East Basketball Players of the Week

Congratulations to Caribou's Madelyn Deprey and Presque Isle's Malachi Cummings who were respectively named the Big East Girls and Boys Basketball Players of the Week for Week 4 by the Big East Basketball Coaches.

In 2 games, Deprey had 41 points for the Vikings including ripping down 12 rebounds and dishing 4 assists and having 2 steals.

Cummings had 55 points in 2 games, ripping down 16 rebounds and had 8 steals in the 2 games.

Previous Big East Players of the Week

Week 1 - Mollie Gray - MDI and Chance Mercier - Ellsworth

Week 2 - Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth and Isaiah Ervin - Houlton

Week 3 - Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth and Chance Mercier - Ellsworth