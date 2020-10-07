NMCC Nursing Seniors Receive Financial Incentive

Through the generosity of NMCC Foundation donor Mary Smith, each second-year nursing student will receive up to $800 for nursing program testing fees paid during the 2020-2021 academic year. This includes all testing expenses in preparation for and including the cost of the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX), a nationwide examination for the licensing of nurses in the United States, Canada and Australia.

Developed and administered by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing, passage of the NCLEX is a requirement for a nursing license. To qualify for the NCLEX, the applicant must have successfully completed an accredited school of nursing.

In making the $32,000 donation, Mary Smith shared that she wanted to support these students as they transition into their profession and alleviate some of the financial constraints they may encounter along the way.

NMCC’s nursing program is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) and approved by the Maine State Board of Nursing. Within six months of graduation, 100% of the graduates are employed in the healthcare field.