MDI Boys Fall to Presque Isle 54-46 [STATS]

The MDI Boys Basketball Team fell to the Presque Isle Wildcats on Saturday, January 28th in Presque Isle 54-46.

Presque Isle led 19-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but MDI tied the score at 30-30 at the end of the 1st Half, after outscoring the Wildcats 19-11 in the 2nd Quarter. Presque Isle took a 1 point lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter 45-44.

MDI was led by Kadin Reed with 14 points, including 2 3-poointers. Evan Ankrom had 8 points, with a 3-pointer. Spencer Laurendeau and Cal Hodgdon each chipped in with a 3-pointer. MDI was 3-5 from the free throw line.

Presque Isle was led by Malachi Cummings and Jack Buck, each of whom had 17 points. Brent Greenlaw had 2 3-pointers and Wyatt Young had a 3-pointer. The Wildcats were 19-26 from the free throw line.

MDI is now 5-9 and will play host to Bucksport on Tuesday, January 31st at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA with the pregame starting at 6:45 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device

Presque Isle is 6-8. The Wildcats travel down to Bar Harbor to play the Trojans on Thursday February 2nd at 5:30 p.m.That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA with the pregame starting at 5:15 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device

You can nominate someone for the Winter Week 8 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games January 22-28 need to be received by January 23rd. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many points did she/he score? How fast did they run or throw in the indoor track meet? How fast did they swim in the swim meet? How did they do in the wrestling meet? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Basketball, Hockey, Swimming, Indoor Track and Field, and Wrestling results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. You can even text the photo of the scoresheets to 207-469-8660

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T MDI Boys 11 19 14 2 46 Presque Isle Boys 19 11 15 9 54

Box Score

MDI

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Spencer Laurendau 4 - 1 1 2 Kadin Reed 14 4 2 - - Joey Wellman-Clouse 2 1 - - - Cal Hodgdon 7 2 1 - - Jay Haney 0 - - - - Brandon Marsh 4 2 - - - Ethan Sosa 0 - - - - Evan Ankrom 8 2 1 1 1 Alex Gray 6 3 - - - Jarron Beikert 0 - - - - Jameson Weir 1 - - 1 2 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 46 14 5 3 5

Presque Isle