MDI Boys Beat Houlton 58-35 [STATS]

The MDI Boys Basketball Team traveled up to Houlton to take on the Houlton Shiretowners, coming away with a 58-35 win on Saturday, January 14th.

MDI led 16-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter after going on a 9-0 run to start the game. In the 2nd Quarter Houlton went on a 7-0 run, but MDI took a 28-14 lead into halftime. In the 3rd Quarter MDI was up 39-21.

The Trojans were led by Kadin Reed who had 22 points, including 2 3-pointers. Spencer Laurendeau had 9 points and Evan Ankrom 7 points with a 3-pointer. Cal Hodgdon and Alex Gray each sank a 3-pointer. The Trojans were 1-2 from the free throw line.

Houlton was led by Isaiah Evans who had 12 points. Thadon Gentle had 8 points with 2 3-pointers. Zachary Carpenter added a 3-pointer. Houlton was 4-10 from the free throw line.

MDI is now 4-5. They host Old Town on Tuesday, January 17th at 7 p.m.

Houlton is now 2-7. They travel on the road to Bucksport to play the Golden Bucks on Monday, January 16th at 5 p.m.

You can nominate someone for the Winter Week 6 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games January 8-14 need to be received by January 16th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many points did she/he score? How fast did they run or throw in the indoor track meet? How fast did they swim in the swim meet? How did they do in the wrestling meet? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Basketball, Hockey, Swimming, Indoor Track and Field, and Wrestling results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T MDI Boys 16 12 11 19 58 Houlton Boys 5 9 7 14 35

Box Score

MDI

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Spencer Laurendau 9 4 - 1 1 Kadin Reed 22 8 2 - - Joey Wellman-Clouse 0 - - - - Cal Hodgdon 5 1 1 - 1 Jay Haney 0 - - - - Brandon Marsh 4 2 - - - Jacob Shields 2 1 - - - Ethan Sosa 2 1 - - - Evan Ankrom 7 2 1 - - Alex Gray 3 - 1 - - Jarron Beikert 0 - - - - Jameson Weir 2 1 - - - Shane Lumbatis 2 1 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 58 21 5 1 2

Houlton