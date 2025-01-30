McPherson’s Clutch FT’s and Defense Hold Strong in Win Over Bucksport

The Presque Isle Wildcats held off a furious Bucksport rally late in the fourth quarter to secure a hard-fought 51-44 road victory on Tuesday night. After building a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats saw their advantage disappear as Bucksport stormed back to tie the game late.

With the pressure on, Bodey McPherson stepped up in the clutch, sinking two crucial free throws to put Presque Isle back in front. Moments later, he sealed the win with a game-saving steal, securing an important victory for the Wildcats.

Brent Greenlaw and Cruze Casavant each contributed 10 points to lead Presque Isle’s balanced scoring attack. The win moves the Wildcats to 8-8 on the season as they continue their push toward the postseason.

Despite the loss, Bucksport, now 2-13 on the season, fought hard to erase the late deficit, keeping the game close until the final moments. However, Presque Isle’s poise down the stretch proved to be the difference.

The Wildcats will look to build on this momentum as they head into the final stretch of the season, and jockey for Tournament position in Class B. Their next game is Saturday in Dover against Foxcroft Academy.

