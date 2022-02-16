Houlton’s Solomon Earns POTW; 7 Aroostook County Athletes Honored

Solomon grabs top honor, 7 Aroostook County Athletes Recognized

The Big East Maine Basketball conference released the week 9 honors and once again several Aroostook County athletes received recognition for their efforts. One local athlete was honored as the Player of the Week.

In the final week of the season many teams had several high-pressure games that resulted in major shakeups in the heal-point standings.

Player of the Week; Caleb Solomon of Houlton

Congratulations to the senior swingman from Houlton, Caleb Solomon for being named the Big East Maine Conference Player of the Week. In the Shires 3 games Solomon averaged 21 points per game, 12.3 rebounds per game, 2.5 assists per game, and 2 steals per game. Caleb's effort vaulted his Houlton squad to a #6 spot in the Class B North tournament, and they will be hosting John Bapst tonight.



Boys Honor Roll

There were 3 players from the Presque Isle Wildcats team named to the weekly honor roll in the conference. Xavier McAtee, Malachi Cummings, and Noah Yarema made the honor roll for their performance in their only game of the week. Cummings stuffed the stat sheet with 19 points, 17 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals. Noah Yarema's line was 16, 6, and 4 with McAtee going for 15 points and 8 rebounds.



Girls Honor Roll

Three girls from Aroostook County teams made the weekly honor roll in week 9. Caribou's Ashylnn Bouchard was recognized for her 6 points per game, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists. Joining her were Presque Isle's Faith Sjoberg and Rossalyn Buck. In one game Sjoberg scored 17 points and grabbed 7 rebounds, and Buck scored 14 points while pulling down 4 rebounds.



