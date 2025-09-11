County teams in action from yesterday, with some close matchups throughout! Here are the results:

Boys Soccer

The Katahdin Cougars kept their strong start alive Wednesday, powering past Wisdom 5-1 in boys soccer. Calvin Richardson led the way with two goals, including a penalty kick, and an assist. Bradley Swallow and Conor Schmidt each added a goal and an assist, while Bryten Hartsgrove chipped in the final tally. The victory moves Katahdin to 3-0 on the season, continuing an impressive early run.

Elsewhere in boys action, Southern Aroostook edged Van Buren 4-3, Washburn blanked Easton 1-0, and Caribou and Hermon battled to a 2-2 tie.

Girls Soccer

On the girls’ side, Wisdom rolled to an 8-0 win over Katahdin, Van Buren slipped past Southern Aroostook 1-0, and Ashland cruised to a 7-1 victory against Central Aroostook.

With early-season games stacking up across Aroostook County, teams are finding their footing and making statements in both close contests and dominant wins. The mix of nail-biters and runaway results has fans looking ahead to the next round of matchups as the season heats up.

