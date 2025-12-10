A busy night of local hoops saw several Aroostook County teams take the floor, with girls games leading the way and the radio spotlight shining on the Pineland Farms Game of the Week on 101.9 The Rock.

In that featured matchup, the Presque Isle Lady Wildcats used a strong start and balanced scoring to earn a 60–30 win over the Houlton Lady Shires. Marion Young led Presque Isle with 17 points, while Breanna Burlock added 14. Houlton was paced by Tori Erwin with 10 points as the Shires look to regroup in their next outing.

Fort Fairfield also picked up an early-season win on the girls side, edging Easton 35–31. Arianna Bridges powered the Tigers’ offense, finishing with 16 points in the victory as Fort Fairfield held off a late Easton push. Ashland rounded out the girls results with a 44–23 win over Van Buren.

On the boys side, Fort Fairfield improved to 2–0 with a 72–47 win over Easton. Cayden Ala led the Tigers with 20 points, including four three-pointers, while Charlie Griffith added 12 and Lucas Cormier scored 11 in the second half. Easton’s Mason Pelletier poured in a game-high 23 points for the Bears.

Van Buren earned a 52–23 win over Ashland in boys action, and Southern Aroostook came away with a tight 52–48 victory over Katahdin to cap the night’s County schedule as the winter season continues to gain momentum.

