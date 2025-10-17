The votes are in, and the community has spoken! We’re proud to announce the sixth Athlete of the Week winner for the 2025–2026 school year.

Maggie Mahan from Central Aroostook High School, wins the award with a three goal performance, with a game winning goal in two Lady Panther wins this past week.

Each week, Athlete of the Week shines a spotlight on student-athletes whose dedication and hard work define the best of local high school sports. Fans and community members from across the region stepped up to nominate their favorites and cast their votes, proving once again that high school sports are about more than just the score — they’re about heart, determination, and teamwork.

Congratulations also to all of last week's nominees:

Vince Heibel - Fort Fairfield

Maddie Martin - Fort Kent

Calvin Richardson - Katahdin

She joins Ava Lerman of Wisdom, Kolbie Langley of Presque Isle, Cayden Ala of Fort Fairfield, Peyton Boinske from Presque Isle and Owen Corrigan from Caribou as the list of Athlete of the Week winners grows.

Congratulations again to Maggie Mahan on being named Athlete of the Week!

