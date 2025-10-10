The votes are in, and the community has spoken! We’re proud to announce the fifth Athlete of the Week winner for the 2025–2026 school year.

Ava lerman, a Senior from Wisdon High School, wins the award after an eight goal performance over two games, leading to two Lady Pioneer wins this past week!

Each week, Athlete of the Week shines a spotlight on student-athletes whose dedication and hard work define the best of local high school sports. Fans and community members from across the region stepped up to nominate their favorites and cast their votes, proving once again that high school sports are about more than just the score — they’re about heart, determination, and teamwork.

Congratulations also to all of last week's nominees:

Ava Ezell - Hodgdon High School

Joseph Scott - Hodgdon High School

Malachi Whitmer - Houlton High School

Raina Ezell - Hodgdon High School

Conor Schmidt - Katahdin High School

She joins Kolbie Langley of Presque Isle, Cayden Ala of Fort Fairfield, Peyton Boinske from Presque Isle and Owen Corrigan from Caribou as the list of Athlete of the Week winners grows.

Congratulations again to Ava Lerman on being named Athlete of the Week!

Week Six Athlete of the Week nominations are now LIVE! Click HERE to nominate a student-athlete whose performance stands above the rest!

Proudly presented by Northern Maine Community College! Launch your future on your terms. NMCC in Presque Isle offers fully online and hybrid learning opportunities. Visit NMCC.edu and explore programs that fit your life.

Have a result from a game or meet you'd like to share? Or a photo? Send them HERE!