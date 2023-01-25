Ellsworth’s Chance Mercier and Madelyn Deprey Named Big East Player of Week

Congratulations to Ellsworth's Chance Mercier and Caribou's Madelyn Deprey who were respectively named the Big East Boy's and Girl's Player of the Week for Week 6, as voted by the coaches of the Big East.

Chance Mercier played 2 games for Ellsworth scoring 47 points, including his 1000th career point. He had 18 rebounds, 5 steals and 9 assists. This is Chance's 3rd time this year winning the award.

Madelyn Deprey played 2 games for Caribou scoring 43 points and ripping down 8 rebounds while dishing 3 assists and having 3 steals. This is Madelyn's 2nd time this year winning the award.

Previous Big East Players of the Week

Week 1 - Mollie Gray - MDI and Chance Mercier - Ellsworth

Week 2 - Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth and Isaiah Ervin - Houlton

Week 3 - Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth and Chance Mercier - Ellsworth

Week 4 - Madelyn Deprey - Caribou and Malachi Cummings - Presque Isle

Week 5 - Saige Evans - Old Town and Kadin Reed - MDI