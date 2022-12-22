Ellsworth Girls Beat Presque Isle 66-38 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team used a dominant 3rd Quarter, outscoring Presque Isle 24-8 to beat the Wildcats at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth 66-38 on Thursday, December 22nd.

The game was tied at the end of the 1st Quarter 10-10, and it was 23-20 at the end of the 1st Half. But after the 3rd Quarter Ellsworth led 47-28.

Ellsworth was led by Grace Jaffray who finished with a game-high 29 points. Abby Radel and Lily Bean each had 9 points. The Eagles were 4-9 from the free throw line. Abby Radel, Morgan Clifford, Elizabeth Boles and Lily Bean each had a 3-pointer for Ellsworth.

Presque Isle was led by Anna Jeandreau who had 19 points. Rossalyn Buck finished with 6 points. The Wildcats were 7-13 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers. Anna Jeandreau had 2 3-pointers and Grace O'Connell, Olivia Lock and Rossalyn Buck each had a 3-pointer.

Ellsworth improves to 4-0. They will travel to play unbeaten Old Town on Tuesday, December 27th. That game will be live-streamed on our sister station 92.9 The Ticket starting at 4:30 p.m.

Presque Isle is now 1-3. The Wildcats will play at Bucksport on Tuesday, December 27th at 5 p.m.

Thanks to Amy Pooler for the stats!

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Presque Isle Girls 10 10 8 10 38 EHS Girls 10 13 24 19 66

Box Score

Presque Isle

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Addison Clairmont 0 - - - - Olivia Locke 5 1 1 - - Molly McCluskey 0 - - - - Grace Oâ€™Connell 4 - 1 1 2 Karlynn Gilmour 2 1 - - - Keira Tompkins 0 - - - - Jorja Maynard 2 1 - - - Anna Jeandreau 19 4 2 5 7 Marion Young 0 - - - - Mia Casavant 0 - - - - Lexi Morningstar 0 - - - - Rossalyn Buck 6 1 1 1 4 Georganna Curtis 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 38 8 5 7 13

Ellsworth