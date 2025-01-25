Ellsworth Eagles Defeat Presque Isle Wildcats 61-48

The Ellsworth Eagles bounced back from a tough loss Friday night with a solid 61-48 victory over the Presque Isle Wildcats on Saturday afternoon. The win improves Ellsworth’s record to 12-2, while Presque Isle drops to 7-8 on the season.

The Wildcats started strong and kept the game close in the first half, trailing by just one point, 23-22, at the break. However, the Eagles found their rhythm in the second half, using a combination of defensive pressure and efficient scoring to pull away for the win.

Brent Greenlaw led Presque Isle’s offensive effort with 16 points, while Cruze Casavant contributed 10. Despite their efforts, the Wildcats struggled to keep pace with Ellsworth’s balanced attack and second-half surge.

Presque Isle now turns their focus to Wednesday’s matchup, where they will travel to face Bucksport. With the regular season winding down, every game carries added importance as teams jockey for playoff positioning.

Nominations are open for Week Seven Athlete of the week! Tap HERE to nominate a student-athlete today!