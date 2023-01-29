Ellsworth Boys Remain Unbeaten as Mercier Scores 41 in Win Over Caribou 67-41 [STATS]

Maybe it's the Aroostook County air, but Ellsworth Eagle Chance Mercier sure loved playing in Caribou on Saturday afternoon, as he erupted for 41 points, and the Ellsworth Eagles beat Caribou 67-41 to remain undefeated.

Ellsworth led 18-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 27-18 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles were on top 46-28 at the end of the 3rd. Mercier had 14 points in the 1st Quarter, 4 in the 2nd Quarter, 11 points in the 3rd Quarter and 12 points in the 4th Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Mercier with the game-high 41 points including 2 3-pointers. Kaleb Connors and Eamon MacDonald each had a 3-pointer. The Eagles were 7-11 from the free throw line.

Caribou was led by Reece Cavagnaro with 13 points. Wesley Lapointe and Landon Belanger each had a 3-pointer. The Vikings were 11-16 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth is now 14-0. They play at Hermon on Tuesday, January 31st at 7 p.m.

Caribou is now 8-5 and will play host to Fort Kent on Tuesday, January 31st at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T EHS Boys 18 9 19 21 67 Caribou Vikings Boys 10 8 10 13 41

Box Score

Ellsworth

Chance Mercier 41 15 2 5 9 Miles Palmer 0 - - - - Michael Harris 4 2 - - - Cruz Coffin 0 - - - - Kaleb Connors 3 - 1 - - Josiah James-Chin 4 1 - 2 2 Wyatt Bragdon 0 - - - - Eamon MacDonald 3 - 1 - - Peter Keblinsky 8 4 - - - Kyle Kenney 0 - - - - Ethan LeClerc 0 - - - - Dawson Curtis 2 1 - - - Brayden King 2 1 - - - Isiah Corson 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 67 24 4 7 11

Caribou