Curtis’ 3-pointer at Buzzer Gives Presque Isle 47-45 Win Over Caribou [VIDEO&STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

Jan Curtis' 3-pointer at the buzzer gave the Presque Isle Girls Basketball Team a 47-45 win over the Caribou Vikings in Caribou on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Presque Isle led 12-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter but Caribou took a 21-16 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Wildcats let 32-28 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Anna Jeandreau had 18 points with 4 3-pointers. Georganna Curtis had 16 points with 2 3-pointers including the game-winner. Kaylynn Gilmour had a 3-pointer. The Wildcats were 10-13 from the free throw line.

Madelyn Deprey had 21 points for the Vikings including going 13-14 from the free throw line. Carly Morrow had 10 points including a 3-pointer. Selena Savage had 2 3-pointers.

Presque Isle is now 4-4 and will host Washington Academy on Saturday, January 7th at 3 p.m.

Caribou is now 4-2 and will host John Bapst on Saturday, January 7th at 1:30 p.m.

Thanks to Jake Clockedile for the stats and video!

Linescore

1234T
Presque Isle Girls124161547
Caribou  Girls81371745

 

Box Score

Presque Isle

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Addison Clairmont0----
Olivia Locke0----
Molly McCluskey0----
Grace O'Connell0----
Karlynn Gilmour5-122
Keira Tompkins0----
Jorja Maynard0----
Anna Jeandreau182422
Marion Young0----
Mia Casavant0----
Lexi Morningstar0----
Rossalyn Buck82-46
Georganna Curtis164223
TEAM0----
TOTALS47871013

Caribou

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Selena Savage6-2--
Brianna Levesque0----
Phoebe Solomon0----
Ainsley Caron21---
Liv Adams21---
Joslyn Griffeth0----
Abby Haney0----
Madelyn Deprey214-1314
Amelia Godin0----
Madelyn Morrow42---
Carly Morrow103111
Brynne Hamilton0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS451131415
