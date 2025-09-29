There were two regional meets over the weekend, and here are the results, led by Houlton and Caribou boys posting team wins:

Caribou Boys win Sectionals in Old Town

The 2025 Sectionals cross country meet in Old Town delivered exciting varsity performances, especially from Caribou, Presque Isle, Fort Kent, and Fort Fairfield.

Caribou’s boys dominated to win the team title with 26 points, led by **Pierce Gorneault** (1st, 17:20), **Scott Stubbs** (2nd, 17:26), and **Tewolde Stewart** (5th, 17:44). Teammate **Xander Jamieson** (7th) added crucial depth. On the girls’ side, standout freshman **Emma Graves** (4th, 20:35) led Caribou, followed by **Isabella Albert** (11th, 21:47) and **Gloria Dionne** (28th, 24:38).

Presque Isle shined with **Aleah Rideout** (6th, 20:55), **Taylor York** (12th, 22:40), and **Marie Johnston** (19th, 23:16) pacing the girls, while **Paxton Darrell** (9th, 18:38), **Hunter Craig** (24th, 20:26), and **Connor Miele** (45th, 22:27) led the boys.

Fort Kent’s **Alden Reardon** impressed with a 4th-place finish (17:32), joined by **Jaxson Saucier** (57th) on the boys’ side, while **Ella Dubois** competed in JV.

For Fort Fairfield, **Ben Chartier** claimed 15th in 19:33, with **Mason Chapdelaine-Little** (53rd) and **Connor Ladd** (54th) backing him up.

**Final Varsity Team Scores**

* **Boys:** Caribou 26, Orono 66, MDI 70, John Bapst 102, Presque Isle 117, Brewer 123, Central 167

* **Girls:** MDI 39, Orono 55, Presque Isle 95, Old Town 97, Caribou 107, John Bapst 110, Ellsworth 184, Brewer 222

Shiretown Boys win Cony Homecoming Meet

The Shiretowners traveled to the state’s capital Friday afternoon to compete at the Cony High School Homecoming Meet. The event was contested on the newly selected course for the 2025 State Championships. The meet gave attending athletes a chance to preview the layout and face top competition. The field included Bangor and Hampden Academy, both ranked among the top ten teams in the state regardless of class, along with Medomak Valley, Oceanside, Cony, Waterville, and Brunswick. Houlton/GHCA entered as the only Class C school in attendance.

Friday began cool, overcast, and rainy, but by race time at 4:00 p.m. the sun had broken through and temperatures rose. The course at the Augusta Nature Center is a scenic two-loop 5K with wide wooded trails and punishing winding hills, and the warming conditions made it an especially difficult test.

Girls Race

The Lady Shires were short a full scoring team, with one runner sidelined due to illness, but the four who toed the line competed hard and rose to the challenge. Senior Andrea Ross led the way, earning a top-five finish against a quality field by placing 5th in 21:42.40. She was followed by teammates

Dalylah Mincey 36th, 30:51.90

Kylah Tuttle 37th, 31:02.21

Sandra Quinlan 46th, 43:09.20

Four schools scored in the girls’ race, with Hampden Academy taking the win with 22 points. They were followed by 2. Waterville 60, 3. Bangor 62, and 4. Brunswick 88. A total of 47 runners finished the race.

Boys Race

The boys’ race featured 91 runners and eight full teams. Lining up in their striped jerseys, the Shires showed they were capable of handling the competitive field. All six varsity boys finished in the top twelve overall, producing one of the more impressive team efforts of their season so far.

Malachi Witmer 3rd, 17:56.00

James Brady 5th, 18:17.50

Brayden Drake 6th, 18:17.70

Nathan Brady 10th, 18:33.60

Wyatt Quint 11th, 18:33.60

Logan Witmer 12th, 19:03.40

**Team Scores:**

Houlton/GHCA would capture the Cony Homecoming crown with the meet low 35 points. They were followed by

2. Hampden 41

3. Bangor 63

4. Cony 142

5. Waterville 151

6. Brunswick 154

7. Medomak Valley 182

8. Oceanside 212

Thank you to Chris Rines for the recap!

