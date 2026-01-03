A busy night across The County featured several strong team wins and big scoring performances.

Girls Basketball

Mattanawcook Academy cruised to a 95 to 19 victory over Fort Kent.

Houlton kept its momentum going with a 47 to 40 win over Orono, led by Tori Erwin and Marissa Barton, who each scored 15.

Central Aroostook picked up a 47 to 14 win over Ashland, while Fort Fairfield earned a 39 to 19 victory over Washburn. Madison Parks led the Lady Tigers with 10 points.

Wisdom rolled past Easton 75 to 13, led by Peyton Roy’s game-high 26 points and Ava Lerman adding in 25.

Katahdin stayed perfect with a 50 to 7 win at Madawaska, led by Polly Cullen with 14.

Southern Aroostook rounded out the girls slate with a 69 to 36 win over Hodgdon. Ally Shields scored 30, Alexa Hersey added 16, and Ava Ezell led Hodgdon with 18.

Boys Basketball

Fort Kent delivered the finish of the night, edging Mattanawcook Academy 70 to 69 in a thriller. Aden Jeffers poured in 36 points for the Warriors, while Andrew Oliver led the Lynx with 16.

Central Aroostook completed a sweep with an 89 to 18 win over Ashland on the boys side.

Fort Fairfield also swept Washburn, holding off the Beavers 47 to 37 behind Ethan Walsh’s 17 points and Cayden Ala’s 10, closing strong in the final period.

Easton defeated Wisdom 71 to 32 in boys action.

Madawaska earned a 78 to 47 win over Katahdin, led by Quinn Pelletier's game-high 22, with Alec Gendreau chipping in 17, and Issac Beaulieu adding in 15. Katahdin was paced by Bryten Hartsgrove with 21 points and Ralph Heath adding in 13.

Have a result or photo that you'd like to share?? Send them HERE or message us anytime!

Winter Week Four Athlete of the Week nominations are open until Sunday at noon. Click HERE to nominate a student-athlete today!

Today's Schedule

9:00 AM — Boys Alpine Ski (Varsity)

Caribou, Presque Isle, Central Aroostook, Fort Kent (Big Rock)

1:00 PM — Girls Basketball (Varsity)

East Grand at Van Buren

2:30 PM — Boys Basketball (Varsity)

East Grand at Van Buren

3:00 PM — Girls Basketball (Varsity)

Presque Isle vs Hermon

Caribou vs Mattanawcook Academy

4:30 PM — Boys Basketball (Varsity)

Presque Isle vs Hermon

Caribou vs Mattanawcook Academy

5:00 PM — Boys Ice Hockey (Varsity)

Houlton/Hodgdon (Blackhawks) vs John Bapst/Hermon/Bangor Christian (at JMCC, Houlton)

7:15 PM — Boys Ice Hockey (Varsity)

Presque Isle/CAHA/Caribou/Wisdom vs Hampden/Nokomis/Ellsworth/MDI (Presque Isle Forum)