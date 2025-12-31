Mother Nature didn't create too much havoc in the schedule for yesterday, with most games being played, and a few postponements along the way. Here are the results from yesterday's busy slate and today's schedule of County games:

Girls Basketball

Wisdom earned a 59–49 victory over Central Aroostook behind a game-high 30 points from Ava Lerman, with Peyton Roy adding 11. Central Aroostook was led by Harleigh Allen with 19 points and Charlie Pierce with 10.

Hodgdon picked up a 45–30 win over Madawaska, led by Ava Ezell’s 18 points and 13 from Raina Ezell. For Madawaska, 8th grader Sierra Smith led the way with 16.

In another thriller, MDI outlasted Presque Isle 64–56 in double overtime. Avery Norwood scored 21 for the Trojans, while Presque Isle got 12 points each from Emily Collins and Gan Curtis, with Marion Young adding 11.

Foxcroft also came away with a 45–31 win over Caribou, and Ashland earned a 63–15 victory over East Grand.

Boys Basketball

On the boys side, Madawaska rallied for a 56–44 win over Hodgdon. The Hawks were led by Cyran Ciarleglio with 16 points.

Foxcroft handed Caribou its first loss of the season, beating the Vikings 72–58.

MDI also earned a road win on the boys side, topping Presque Isle 72–52. James Witham poured in 32 points for the Trojans. Presque Isle fell to 3–4 but had balanced scoring, led by Cruze Casavant with 15 points, Brody McPherson with 14, and Kason Bua with 11.

East Grand picked up its first win of the season with a 48–36 victory over Ashland.

Central Aroostook earned an 83–46 win over Wisdom behind Ben Woodworth’s 21 points, with Kellen McCrum adding 15 and Will Whited scoring 11. Wisdom was led by Sam Tardiff with 17 and Cayden Hargrove with 11.

Calais rounded out the boys slate with a 57–41 win over Houlton.

Today's Schedule

10:00 AM — Boys

Washburn vs. Katahdin

Washburn District High School

1:30 PM — Girls

Southern Aroostook vs. Fort Fairfield

Southern Aroostook

2:30 PM — Girls

Washburn vs. Katahdin

Washburn District High School