Two nights of action brought plenty of results involving County teams, with a few tight finishes and some big scoring performances on both the girls and boys sides.

Girls Basketball

On Monday, Wisdom controlled its matchup with a 69–11 win over Easton. Ava Lerman led the way with 35 points, and Peyton Roy added 16.

Also on Monday, Central Aroostook earned a 71–43 win over Hodgdon, Fort Fairfield defeated Madawaska 43–17, and Houlton held off Stearns 46–43.

Tuesday’s girls slate featured a pair of strong wins. Caribou cruised past Fort Kent 67–18, and Southern Aroostook picked up a 61–39 win over Ashland. Presque Isle was also in action Tuesday, with Ellsworth earning a 55–37 win over the Wildcats.

Boys Basketball

On Monday, Easton picked up a 60–48 win over Wisdom. Raiden Cochran led the Bears with 22 points, with Thomas King (12) and Drew Lamoreau (11) also in double figures. Wisdom was led by Sam Tardif (18) and Tanner Marquis (13).

Elsewhere Monday, Hodgdon defeated Central Aroostook 76–59, and Fort Fairfield edged Madawaska 47–46 in a one-point finish on Ethan Walsh's buzzer-beater.

Tuesday brought one of the best endings of the two-day stretch: Caribou stayed unbeaten with a 78–76 win at Mattanawcook. Landen Belanger hit a fadeaway jumper at the buzzer to win it. Andrew Oliver scored 49 points for the Lynx (nine threes), while Owen Corrigan led Caribou with 38 points and eight threes. Caribou outscored Mattanawcook 50–32 in the second half. The much anticipated rematch between these two teams will be on 101.9 The Rock January 3rd. Also Tuesday, Ellsworth topped Presque Isle 72–46.

